(16) Kentucky
Sat, 10/16 on CBS @7:30 ET
(2) Georgia
  • (18) Auburn
    38
    Final
    (13) Arkansas
    23
    Texas A&M
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    14
  • (20) Florida
    42
    4th QTR
    3:30
    LSU
    49
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 10/16 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    South Carolina
    (1) Alabama
    Sat, 10/16 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    (17) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/16 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Tennessee
  • (18) Auburn
    38
    Final
    (13) Arkansas
    23
    Texas A&M
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    14
  • (20) Florida
    42
    4th QTR
    3:30
    LSU
    49
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 10/16 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    South Carolina
    (1) Alabama
    Sat, 10/16 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    (17) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/16 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Tennessee

1 of 2

LIVE BLOG: Georgia-Kentucky kickoff approaching, Kirby Smart looks deep for captains

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, right, and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talk before the start of a game on Nov. 18, 2017, in Athens, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is looking for leadership and toughness against rough and tough Kentucky.

That likely correlates with this week’s choice of captains, as Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Zamir White are three of the most physical players on the team.

“You have to have a voice of leadership, (and) you have to have earned it in the offseason,” Smart said, asked earlier this week about how the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs select their captains.

“But we talked about it each week, you know somebody that we think has to positively affect somebody, somebody has to play really well that week,” he said. “A lot of different ways to go about being the captain, but ultimately I want them to be able to affect the other players, and have an effect on.”

Georgia kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

FIRST QUARTER SCORING

UGA News

NextCollege GameDay: Kirby Smart compares Georgia to ‘Greatest’ Alabama ...
Leave a Comment