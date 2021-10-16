LIVE BLOG: Georgia-Kentucky kickoff approaching, Kirby Smart looks deep for captains

That likely correlates with this week’s choice of captains, as Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Zamir White are three of the most physical players on the team.

“You have to have a voice of leadership, (and) you have to have earned it in the offseason,” Smart said, asked earlier this week about how the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs select their captains.

“But we talked about it each week, you know somebody that we think has to positively affect somebody, somebody has to play really well that week,” he said. “A lot of different ways to go about being the captain, but ultimately I want them to be able to affect the other players, and have an effect on.”

Georgia kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

FIRST QUARTER SCORING