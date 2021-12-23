Georgia sets Orange Bowl travel schedule, George Pickens tests negative for COVID-19

Receiver George Pickens is expected to be with the team, as a source close to his family told DawgNation that Pickens has tested negative for COVID-19 twice since what now appears to be a false positive on Tuesday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will stick with their plan to arrive in Miami on Sunday to begin preparations for the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Quarterback JT Daniels, however, is expected to remain in quarantine and not travel with the team. Daniels’ quarantine period is expected to expire before the game, however.

The CFP Management Committee had announced on Wednesday that the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six teams had the option of arriving 48 hours before their games rather than the customary five days.

Michigan, like Georgia, is sticking with its original plan and will arrive on Saturday.

Smart -- who shared a birthday (46) with Jim Harbaugh (58) on Thursday, allowed his players to break for the holiday on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are expected to report back to campus on Saturday night and are scheduled to arrive in Miami on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) play the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.