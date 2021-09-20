Georgia football live blog: Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith targeted returns for Vanderbilt game

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs play at Vanderbilt at noon on Saturday in Nashville.

ATHENS -- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart met with the media in person on Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

- Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith could be back this week

“We haven’t ruled out this weekend, they are back, they were running weight-bearing last week,” Smart said. “We thought all along this would be the target, this week or next.”

- Georgia expects to practice inside because of the rain

- “Excited to go to Nashville where our fanbase always turns out,” Smart said.

The Commodores (1-2) canceled both of their games with Georgia (3-0) last season, citing COVID-19 protocol.