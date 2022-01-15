Georgia football coach Kirby Smart celebrates championship season at Sanford Stadium

Yes, Smart acknowledged, there were plenty of memories from Georgia’s domination at Sanford Stadium this season.

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart look around Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Bulldogs fans packing the stands in red and black to celebrate a championship, and shared a memory.

“You guys answered the bell as fans, and we appreciate you.”

Smart thanked the administration, too, as Georgia has invested $180 million in facilities completed since he was hired.

“You don’t get success in life and have the things we have without the support,” Smart said. “It had been a long time for me wanting to come back to Georgia, it was important to me to get back to a place that could support the kind of program we wanted to have and this state deserves.

“We have accelerated our facilities, and that wouldn’t be possible without the support of our administration and the support of our fanbase.”

Georgia is on the verge of another major investment with Smart’s salary up for renegotiation. Smart, having completed his sixth year as head coach, is expected to get a 10-year guaranteed deal in the neighborhood of $100 million.

UGA President Jere Morehead left no doubt the school is committed to Smart.