Kirby Smart updates injuries, ‘more beat up’ after 34-10 win at Auburn

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updated the growing list of injured Bulldogs in the aftermath of a 34-10 win at Auburn on Saturday. “Really physical game, guys, and now we’ve had two of those really physical games back to back,” Smart said. “I told you we were beat up coming into it, and we’re probably more beat up coming out of it.”

The good news was offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer felt he could have returned to the game after injuring his ankle in the second quarter. Smart also said starting safety Christopher Smith (shoulder) thought he could return to the game after leaving in the first half. Smart said UGA won’t know the status of Smith and Salyer for next Saturday’s game with Kentucky until the middle of this week. Most all of the injury attention this season has been on quarterback JT Daniels, who missed his second straight start on account of a strained lat muscle. But Smart said before the game on Saturday that Daniels could have played against the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium “He threw more on Thursday than he has all week and he didn’t have any pain,” Smart told CBS. “As he continues to throw and warm up, we think he’s going to be much better …. he can play if he has to.”

Bennett saw to it that Daniels wasn’t needed, even though receiver Jermaine Burton was sidelined by a groin injury and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), Arian Smith (shin) and George Pickens (knee) remained out. “It’s next man up mentality, that’s what we talked about all week, it does not matter who is in,” Smart said. “We had a lot of people hurt and beat up, including the quarterback.” The Bulldogs got West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith on the field for the first time this season, but Smith’s action was limited to special teams and a handful of snaps behind starter Latavious Brini at the star position. Smart said tailback Kenny McIntosh was limited, a pulled hamstring keeping him out of the backfield and preventing him from returning kicks. “We’ve got a lot of guys out, just look down the list,” Smart said. “You saw the guys today that didn’t play.” Georgia football injury list Jamaree Salyer (ankle), injured Saturday

Christopher Smith (shoulder), injured Saturday Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), limited Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), out Arian Smith (shin), out Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), out Jermaine Burton (groin), out

Julian Rochester (knee), out George Pickens (knee), out Tate Ratledge (foot), out Rian Davis (quad), out Arik Gilbert (personal), out

