Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford made NFL Hall of Fame-worthy impact, but social media debates future status

Great quarterbacks make the players around them much better, and few could argue that’s what Matthew Stafford did with Los Angeles.

Kupp, in his first season playing with Stafford, won NFL Offensive Player of the Year and led the league in catches (145), yards (1,947) and TD receptions (16).

To put that into perspective, Kupp had 92 catches for 974 yard with 3 touchdowns last season.

Kupp revealed that the game-winning pass came after Stafford made the correct read on Cincinnati’s defensive alignment and executed with a spot-on throw.

“We had a little run alert in — we call the run if we get the look we want, if we get man or something, or we get zero [coverage],” Kupp told the Washington Post.

“I think we ended up getting zero on that one. We’re able to alert things—alert and throw a little fade ball out there,” he said. “Eli Apple had been playing me pretty well the entire game. Really came up, challenged me, doing a really good job with that. You know, cover zero, you got that inside leverage so I tired to just weave to his leverage, make him move in a little bit, jab him one time and be able to just give Matthew some room to put the ball wherever he wanted to.

“(Stafford) made a great back-shoulder throw, and I was able to come down with it.”