Georgia football beast of the SEC East, favored by double-digits in all but one game per Oddsmaker

The Bulldogs, after undergoing one of the most extensive rebuilds in recent college football program history, have an 11.5 over/under win total for next season, per one online oddsmaker.

ATHENS — The fact Georgia football remains a good bet to dominate the SEC next season is a testament to the program Kirby Smart has built in Athens.

“Just going through their schedule, they’re gigantic favorites in every game,” said Matt Lindeman, of @WynnBet. “I’ve got them as an 8-point favorite in every game.

“Mississippi State, on the road, is the one game I have single digits.”

The individual game odds have not yet been released, but the over/under book is live, per the Wynnbet.com website.

Georgia plays the SEC’s Maroon Bulldogs in Starkville on Nov. 12, the third game of a three-game stretch that also includes Florida (Oct. 29, Jacksonville) and Tennessee (Nov. 5, Athens).

“They have a lot to replace defensively,” Lindeman said on his social media post.

“That front seven was ridiculous, they replace a lot there, some guys that will be in the first round, and the defensive coordinator is headed to Oregon,” he said. “Probably won’t see much of a drop-off with Georgia, and honestly, the offense just has to score a little more. I’m sure they can do that.”