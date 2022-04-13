Georgia football beast of the SEC East, favored by double-digits in all but one game per Oddsmaker

Vols running back Jabari Small gets tackled from behind by Georgia defender Nakobe Dean (17) during Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
ATHENS — The fact Georgia football remains a good bet to dominate the SEC next season is a testament to the program Kirby Smart has built in Athens.

The Bulldogs, after undergoing one of the most extensive rebuilds in recent college football program history, have an 11.5 over/under win total for next season, per one online oddsmaker.

“Just going through their schedule, they’re gigantic favorites in every game,” said Matt Lindeman, of @WynnBet. “I’ve got them as an 8-point favorite in every game.

“Mississippi State, on the road, is the one game I have single digits.”

The individual game odds have not yet been released, but the over/under book is live, per the Wynnbet.com website.

Georgia plays the SEC’s Maroon Bulldogs in Starkville on Nov. 12, the third game of a three-game stretch that also includes Florida (Oct. 29, Jacksonville) and Tennessee (Nov. 5, Athens).

“They have a lot to replace defensively,” Lindeman said on his social media post.

“That front seven was ridiculous, they replace a lot there, some guys that will be in the first round, and the defensive coordinator is headed to Oregon,” he said. “Probably won’t see much of a drop-off with Georgia, and honestly, the offense just has to score a little more. I’m sure they can do that.”

• Tennessee: 8.5 wins (Over -105/Under -115)

• Kentucky: 8 wins (Over -110/Under -110)

• Florida: 7 wins (Over -110/Under 110)

• South Carolina: 6 wins (Over -150/Under +130)

• Missouri: 5 wins (Over +100/Under -120)

• Vanderbilt: 1.5 wins (Over -170/Under +150)

