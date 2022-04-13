Georgia football beast of the SEC East, favored by double-digits in all but one game per Oddsmaker
ATHENS — The fact Georgia football remains a good bet to dominate the SEC next season is a testament to the program Kirby Smart has built in Athens.
The Bulldogs, after undergoing one of the most extensive rebuilds in recent college football program history, have an 11.5 over/under win total for next season, per one online oddsmaker.
“Just going through their schedule, they’re gigantic favorites in every game,” said Matt Lindeman, of @WynnBet. “I’ve got them as an 8-point favorite in every game.
“Mississippi State, on the road, is the one game I have single digits.”
The individual game odds have not yet been released, but the over/under book is live, per the Wynnbet.com website.
Georgia plays the SEC’s Maroon Bulldogs in Starkville on Nov. 12, the third game of a three-game stretch that also includes Florida (Oct. 29, Jacksonville) and Tennessee (Nov. 5, Athens).
“They have a lot to replace defensively,” Lindeman said on his social media post.
“That front seven was ridiculous, they replace a lot there, some guys that will be in the first round, and the defensive coordinator is headed to Oregon,” he said. “Probably won’t see much of a drop-off with Georgia, and honestly, the offense just has to score a little more. I’m sure they can do that.”
• Tennessee: 8.5 wins (Over -105/Under -115)
• Kentucky: 8 wins (Over -110/Under -110)
• Florida: 7 wins (Over -110/Under 110)
• South Carolina: 6 wins (Over -150/Under +130)
• Missouri: 5 wins (Over +100/Under -120)
• Vanderbilt: 1.5 wins (Over -170/Under +150)
UGA News
- Georgia football beast of the SEC East, favored by double-digits in all but one game per Oddsmaker
- ESPN expert: Georgia football to tie record in 2022 NFL Draft, 14 players projected to be taken
- Amarius Mims entry into transfer portal had been rumored at Georgia for weeks, SEC rival among schools interested
- Georgia football Scrimmage Two in pictures: Key faces and names lead Bulldogs
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in control of Scrimmage Two, elevates pass game