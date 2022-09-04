Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
3
Final
49
(3) Georgia
  • Idaho
    17
    Final
    Washington State
    24
    Kent State
    20
    Final
    Washington
    45
    Boise State
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    34
    Western Kentucky
    49
    Final
    Hawai'i
    17
  • Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
    (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
  • (22) Wake Forest
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    Ohio
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Penn State
  • North Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Georgia State
    (1) Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Texas
    Duke
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Western Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Minnesota
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    UTSA
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Charleston Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on RSN @4:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina State
  • South Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Southern Utah
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @5:30 ET
    (7) Utah
    Lafayette
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Western Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
  • Marshall
    Sat, 9/10 on NBC @6:30 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/10 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    Charlotte
  • Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Air Force
    Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @7:30 ET
    (17) Pittsburgh
    Kennesaw State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    (23) Cincinnati
    Furman
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (4) Clemson
  • Washington State
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Wagner
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Akron
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    (15) Michigan State
    Eastern Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @8:00 ET
    Bowling Green
  • Iowa State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Iowa
    Portland State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    Washington
    UNLV
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    Indiana State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Purdue
  • (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Texas Tech
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Virginia
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    Illinois
    Northern Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Wyoming
  • Alabama State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    UCLA
    Incarnate Word
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Robert Morris
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Holy Cross
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Buffalo
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    UAB
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Kansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    West Virginia
    William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
    Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
  • Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
    Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
    Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
  • TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
    Delaware
    14
    Final
    Navy
    7
    Rutgers
    22
    Final
    Boston College
    21
    Buffalo
    10
    Final
    Maryland
    31
  • Sam Houston State
    0
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
    Colorado State
    7
    Final
    (8) Michigan
    51
    North Carolina
    63
    Final
    Appalachian State
    61
    South Dakota State
    3
    Final
    Iowa
    7
  • (13) North Carolina State
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
    Richmond
    17
    Final
    Virginia
    34
    Northern Iowa
    17
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Southeast Missouri State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    42
  • Bowling Green
    17
    Final
    UCLA
    45
    (23) Cincinnati
    24
    Final
    (19) Arkansas
    31
    (24) Houston
    37
    Final
    UTSA
    35
    Bethune-Cookman
    13
    Final
    (16) Miami (FL)
    70
  • UTEP
    13
    Final
    (9) Oklahoma
    45
    North Dakota
    17
    Final
    Nebraska
    38
    Arizona
    38
    Final
    San Diego State
    20
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Wyoming
    40
  • Norfolk State
    3
    Final
    Marshall
    55
    UC Davis
    13
    Final
    California
    34
    (25) BYU
    50
    Final
    South Florida
    21
    Troy
    10
    Final
    (21) Ole Miss
    28
  • Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    South Alabama
    48
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Nevada
    38
    Florida Atlantic
    38
    Final
    Ohio
    41
    Middle Tennessee
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    44
  • Rice
    14
    Final
    (14) USC
    66
    Morgan State
    7
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    59
    South Dakota
    0
    Final
    Kansas State
    34
    Liberty
    29
    Final
    Southern Miss
    27
  • UMass
    10
    Final
    Tulane
    42
    Elon
    31
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    42
    Illinois State
    0
    Final
    (18) Wisconsin
    38
    Mercer
    16
    Final
    Auburn
    42
  • Miami (OH)
    13
    Final
    (20) Kentucky
    37
    Albany
    10
    Final
    (10) Baylor
    69
    Army
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    38
    (7) Utah
    26
    Final
    Florida
    29
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    7
    Final
    Louisiana
    24
    Grambling State
    3
    Final
    Arkansas State
    58
    Memphis
    23
    Final
    Mississippi State
    49
    Georgia State
    14
    Final
    South Carolina
    35
  • Utah State
    0
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    55
    SMU
    48
    Final
    North Texas
    10
    (5) Notre Dame
    10
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    21
    Louisville
    7
    Final
    Syracuse
    31
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Texas
    52
    Murray State
    10
    Final
    Texas Tech
    63
    Maine
    0
    Final
    New Mexico
    41
    Colgate
    10
    Final
    Stanford
    41
  • Idaho
    17
    Final
    Washington State
    24
    Kent State
    20
    Final
    Washington
    45
    Boise State
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    34
    Western Kentucky
    49
    Final
    Hawai'i
    17
Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene

090422 Atlanta: Georgia fans tailgate at the Home Depot Backyard before Georgia’s game against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Posted

Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years.

The convergence of those two events made for quite the party during the pregame tailgate scene, and DawgNation was on hand for it all with the DawgNation Duck Hunt tailgate and the Kroger Kickoff pregame show.

Check out the video linked below to see what happened when the DawgWalk -- featuring the arrival of UGA players to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the game vs. Oregon -- came right through a massive throng of Bulldogs fans.

It was a festive atmosphere to say the least.

This week’s edition of the Kroger Kickoff also included a reminder from UGA coach Kirby Smart about what the Bulldogs’ mindset will be this season and an appearance from CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey sharing her feelings as a life-long UGA fan about what last season meant to her. We also share more images from the unbelievable atmosphere leading up to kickoff against the Ducks.

