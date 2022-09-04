Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene

The convergence of those two events made for quite the party during the pregame tailgate scene, and DawgNation was on hand for it all with the DawgNation Duck Hunt tailgate and the Kroger Kickoff pregame show.

Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years.

Check out the video linked below to see what happened when the DawgWalk -- featuring the arrival of UGA players to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the game vs. Oregon -- came right through a massive throng of Bulldogs fans.

It was a festive atmosphere to say the least.

This week’s edition of the Kroger Kickoff also included a reminder from UGA coach Kirby Smart about what the Bulldogs’ mindset will be this season and an appearance from CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey sharing her feelings as a life-long UGA fan about what last season meant to her. We also share more images from the unbelievable atmosphere leading up to kickoff against the Ducks.