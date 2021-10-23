SEC Nation presence bringing more attention to Georgia-Florida game next Saturday
Georgia will continue to enjoy one of the spoils of being ranked No. 1, and that’s added exposure on college football weekends.
The SEC Network’s SEC Nation will be in Jacksonville, Fla., to provide added pregame hype and analysis for the Bulldogs game against Florida at 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS).
UGA News
- Georgia football midseason report card: Bulldogs aced challenges, graded on elite curve
- SEC Nation presence bringing more attention to Georgia-Florida game next Saturday
- Georgia football first-half honors, recognizing most underrated player, key assistant
- Around the SEC: Alabama rekindles title talk, primed to keep Tennessee rivalry one-sided
- Georgia quarterback JT Daniels back in team drills, ‘a little rust there’
NextGeorgia football first-half honors, recognizing most underrated key...