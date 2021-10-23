SEC Nation presence bringing more attention to Georgia-Florida game next Saturday

The SEC Nation bus is part of the traveling set at one of the top league games each week.
ESPN
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia will continue to enjoy one of the spoils of being ranked No. 1, and that’s added exposure on college football weekends.

The SEC Network’s SEC Nation will be in Jacksonville, Fla., to provide added pregame hype and analysis for the Bulldogs game against Florida at 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS).

UGA News

NextGeorgia football first-half honors, recognizing most underrated key...
Leave a Comment