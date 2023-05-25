How Georgia football’s Sanford Stadium will have new look and feel this season

GREENSBORO, Ga. — More details emerged on how Sanford Stadium will have a new — and in some places, wider — look to it this fall. Phase I of the two-phase $68.5 million University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium renovation product will include and expansion of the Southside concourse from 10 feet to 23 feet.

The details were revealed at the UGA Athletic Board spring meeting on Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee. The Sanford Stadium project brings UGA’s spending on new and enhanced football facilities to approximately $243.5 million since Smart took over the program 7 1/2 years ago. The Sanford Drive bridge will also be encapsulated into Sanford Stadium on game days, giving fans more space to move around on game days. University of Georgia , Dawgnation The bigger, wider game-day concourses will provide newer restrooms, and also, more concession stands. Fans will also see a rebuilt gate in the Gate 6 and Gate 9 areas, as well as the start (foundation) of an extension of the stadium, where a new press box will be housed in the 2024 season after Phase ll of the project.

Phase ll, which will take place after the 2023 season, will including new premium seating and suites in the new press box area, in addition to restrooms added on the 200 and 300 levels in the Southwest corner. University of Georg , Dawgnation Smart made it clear last year that Georgia must stay on top in the facilities game, and the donors and administrators have stood behind his vision. “We will not be complacent, we will not sit idly and let others pass us by,” Smart said during a dedication ceremony for the $80 million football building last year. “It’s been a catch-up game for us for quite a long time. We feel like we have caught up, but now we have to maintain and continue to grow.” Recent Sanford Stadium improvements South-End Enhancement Phase I Summer 2023 (completion)

Phase ll Summer 2024 $68.5 million Football Operations Facilities Phase I spring 2021 Phase ll summer 2022 $80 million

Sanford Stadium Lights Summer 2019 $1 million West-End Expansion Completed August 2018 $63 million

Indoor Practice facility Completed January 2017 $31 million Mike Griffith covers Georgia and SEC athletics. Follow him on Twitter @MikeGriffith32

