Georgia football opener with UAB will be at full capacity

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks made the announcement at the school’s annual spring meetings, per multiple social media posts on Thursday.

Sanford Stadium will be rocking when Georgia football opens the home portion of its schedule against Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 11.

The Bulldogs recently learned their season-opening showdown with Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Charlotte will be at full capacity.

Georgia played just three home games last season, all at limited capacity with schools exercising social distancing on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vanderbilt canceled out on the Bulldogs’ Senior Day game on account of concerns related to Covid-19, and it was Georgia’s designed home game for the annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville.