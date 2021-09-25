(2) Georgia
28
1st QTR
6:42
0
Vanderbilt
  • Tennessee
    Sat, 9/25 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (11) Florida
    Kentucky
    Sat, 9/25 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    South Carolina
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/25 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
  • LSU
    7
    1st QTR
    4:53
    Mississippi State
    0
    Missouri
    7
    1st QTR
    5:26
    Boston College
    7
    (7) Texas A&M
    Sat, 9/25 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (20) Arkansas
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/25 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (22) Auburn
Live Blog: Georgia 21, Vanderbilt 0, First Quarter

Georgia football-pink-Arkansas State-Blake Anderson
August 31, 2019 Nashville: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his team take the field to play Vanderbilt during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Nashville. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Welcome to today's game day blog with live scoring, news and injury updates

FIRST QUARTER

Georgia 28, Vanderbilt 0, 6:42: Ladd McConkey 12-yard reception from JT Daniels (Podlesny kick). Drive: Two plays, 21 yards, 0:17.

“He was waving to get me out of the game and I came out, and I don’t remember much else than getting on the plane for the flight home.”

Kirby Smart challenges Dawgs to have mental edge at Vandy

JT Daniels explains that third down plays are personal for him

Not-so-secret reasons opponents in awe of Georgia defense

Georgia Football Film Review

Smart indicated he put the 40-13 win over South Carolina in the rearview mirror with mixed feelings.

“We did some good things and we did some poor things,” Smart said. “Pretty much defensively what sticks out is we can’t give up explosive plays.”

UGA corners were beaten four times on pass plays of more than 35 yards.

" A lot of those things come down to one-on-one battles, (and) those are battles we’ve won most of the year,” Smart said. “(South Carolina) did a nice job going up and getting the ball at the highest point. We’ve got to do a better job there.”

The offense was not without its faults, either.

“Offensively, when we were hot we were hot, then when we were rolling a couple of times we sputtered out, just busted assignments,” Smart said. “Things you can’t give up are possessions that are tight ball games, and we know they are coming.”

UGA News

