Georgia football announces uniform changes as block numbers return
New year, new uniforms for the Georgia football team.
After teasing the uniform changes on Wednesday night, the GEorgia football Twitter account revealed the Bulldogs would be tweaking their uniforms, bringing back the block numbers.
Georgia won the National Championship last season, the school’s first since 1980. The Bulldogs have to replace a number of key contributors, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.
Yet the next wave of Bulldogs still found a way to surprise Smart this spring.
“I was like, man, there’s going to be a void in leadership, how can we create leadership opportunities,” Smart said following G-Day. “And from the day one they were pushing each other, they were cheering each other on the sideline. I’m like, man, it’s almost like they wanted to emulate those other guys.
Georgia will first get a chance to show off its new uniforms on Sept. 3 when it takes on Oregon in Atlanta. The home opener for the Bulldogs will take place on Sept. 10 against Samford.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- ESPN updates Georgia football rankings in ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25
- Keele Ringo, Arik Gilbert headline 10 Georgia football standouts from G-Day
- What to make of Georgia football wide receivers after encouraging spring game: ‘That time is still coming’
- What Kirby Smart said about Oscar Delp, Daylen Everette and other 2022 early enrollees after Georgia football spring game
- Jehlen Cannady, one of the surprises of G-Day, enters transfer portal
- Georgia football podcast: One way in which slower is better for UGA
- Samuel M’Pemba: Nation’s No. 2 ATH shares glowing review of his first UGA visit, will be back soon
- Report: Georgia reserve DL Tymon Mitchell places name into the transfer portal
UGA News
- Georgia football announces uniform changes as block numbers return
- ESPN updates Georgia football rankings in ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25
- Keele Ringo, Arik Gilbert headline 10 Georgia football standouts from G-Day
- Jehlen Cannady, one of the surprises of G-Day, enters transfer portal
- What Kirby Smart said about Oscar Delp, Daylen Everette and other 2022 early enrollees after Georgia football spring game