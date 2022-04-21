Georgia football announces uniform changes as block numbers return

After teasing the uniform changes on Wednesday night, the GEorgia football Twitter account revealed the Bulldogs would be tweaking their uniforms, bringing back the block numbers.

Georgia won the National Championship last season, the school’s first since 1980. The Bulldogs have to replace a number of key contributors, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.

Yet the next wave of Bulldogs still found a way to surprise Smart this spring.

“I was like, man, there’s going to be a void in leadership, how can we create leadership opportunities,” Smart said following G-Day. “And from the day one they were pushing each other, they were cheering each other on the sideline. I’m like, man, it’s almost like they wanted to emulate those other guys.

Georgia will first get a chance to show off its new uniforms on Sept. 3 when it takes on Oregon in Atlanta. The home opener for the Bulldogs will take place on Sept. 10 against Samford.

