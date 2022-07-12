Georgia football updates roster, includes freshmen jersey numbers
The University of Georgia updated its roster to reflect the 2022 season. With the program adding another 12 players to the roster as a part of the 2022 signing class, the Bulldogs have a number of new faces, and thus new jersey numbers.
Many of these were already known for the 2022 signing class, with 18 members going through spring practice as early enrollees. But others, such as 5-star prospects Marvin Jones Jr. and Jaheim Singletary, now have their new jerseys as well. Georgia signed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, with the Bulldogs signing 11 players who ranked among the top-100 overall players in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
