AUSTIN, Texas — Georgia has released its final availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas.

The biggest news pertains to Tate Ratledge, who is listed as a game-time decision for the game. Ratledge had been listed as questionable going into the as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.

Ratledge was no longer wearing a walking boot during Georgia’s game against Mississippi State last week, and was in an ankle brace.

Jared Wilson and Jordan Hall were not listed on the availability report, indicating they’re good to go for Saturday’s game. Those two had been listed as probable for the week.

As for those who are also unavailable are defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, linebacker Smael Mondon, running back Roderick Robinson and running back Branson Robinson.

With Georgia short-handed at running back, look for freshman Nate Frazier to carry a larger load for the offense. Trevor Etienne is still Georgia’s top running back.

As for Texas, Isaiah Bond is available to play in the game. He had been probable for the game this week.

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 7:49 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. Georgia is off next week, as it plays Florida on Nov. 2.

Georgia football injury report entering Texas