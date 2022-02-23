Georgia football connections to 6 of 8 USFL teams following reborn league’s draft

The eight-team league begins its 10-game, 12-week season at 6:30 p.m. on April 16 with all games being played in Birmingham, Ala., at Protective Stadium or Legion Field.

ATHENS — Georgia fans will have more football to look forward to after the program’s annual G-Day Game on April 16 via the recreated USFL football league that recently complete its two-round draft.

There are six former Georgia players among the 280 players who were drafted, and more could be added when the USFL holds its supplemental draft next month.

Jeremy Pruitt, most recently part of the New York Giants coaching staff that was fired, will be the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions USFL franchise. The former UGA coordinator gives the Bulldogs a direct connection on six of the eight teams, at this point.

Here’s a look at the Georgia players currently on USFL rosters:

(Final season at UGA in parenthesis)

Houston Gamblers

WR Tyler Simmons (2019)

New Jersey Generals

DT Toby Johnson (2014)

New Orleans Breakers