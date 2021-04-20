Riley: What I learned about Georgia football, the past year and ‘Ode To The Mets’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

An Ode to Ode To The Mets

I’m not sure at what point Ode To The Mets became my comfort song during the COVID-19 pandemic. The final song on The Strokes’ most recent album came out last April and through all the difficulties this past year has brought, it’s been a constant.

Much like 2020 and the early parts of 2021, I would not associate happiness with the song. With lines like “Old friends, long forgotten” and the melancholy tone of the song, it isn’t exactly a bop or joyfully experience. At one point, singer Julian Casablancas remarks “I’ve got it all,” only to be at the bottom of the ocean by the end of the song.

Sounds a lot like the last year for not just me but a lot of people.

Yet through the mostly downs and occasional ups, I continued to play the song. Whether it be from wondering if there was going to even be a college football season this past summer to finding the simple joys of just seeing friends at a park, I found myself listening to this song far more often than anyone should.

It got me through so many days, good and bad.

Maybe with how Georgia’s 2020 season played out, it shouldn’t be surprising that I found myself listening to a downer of a song so often. It wasn’t all that fun seeing Georgia lose to Alabama and Florida.

So naturally, when I hopped in my car after getting my second vaccine shot on Monday, Ode To the Mets was the first song I put on. If I had gone this far with the song, I figure why not play it one more time, while wearing an Ode To The Mets shirt my roommate had gotten for me as a Christmas gift.

Even as more and more people, such as Georgia coach Kirby Smart himself, get vaccinated the pandemic is still very real. While Smart and other Georgia assistant coaches were able to get vaccinated during spring camp, a few players themselves still contracted the virus or were sidelined due to contact tracing.

“We’ve lost some guys different parts of spring for Covid,” Smart said “And that’s been frustrating because when they get Covid, they going to miss at least three practices sometimes because of the space we have in between them.”

Related: Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘COVID has played a part’ in spring drills

The Georgia head coach had previously said he plans for players to begin getting vaccinated now that spring practice has ended. Smart also added players will receive certain incentives for getting the vaccine as well.

“Ron [Courson] and his staff is doing a great job of bringing in people familiar with the vaccines and have a very good understanding, the doctors, that can talk to our team and educate them on the benefit really for their families, for the group as a whole and safety purposes,” Smart said on April 3. “We’re trying to encourage that.”

Hopefully, this past Saturday was the final time that Sanford Stadium won’t be at full capacity. Like so many others, I did not get the chance to attend a game in person last year. While watching from home has some perks, nothing beats getting to see college football up close and personal from the sidelines.

I’ve always understood and appreciated how great my job was. Like so many other things after the past year, I have an even better understanding of that now. Those fall Saturdays in an Atlanta apartment are about as comparable to a fall Saturday in Athens as Stetson Bennett is to JT Daniels.

That wasn’t the lone lesson though that I learned from this past year-plus. Like the Georgia football team learned on a few occasions, you have to be flexible and roll with the punches. Sometimes, your game is just going to get moved or canceled and there’s not a whole that can be done. It’s far better to move on and try to enjoy what comes next than stew on a missed opportunity that you had no control over.

I, like I hope so many others did as well, learned to appreciate the little things. Whether that be the brief moments where I got to see friends or loved ones, to finding an hour or so a day to squeeze in a workout. Sure the big victories and moments are critical, but sometimes it’s more than acceptable to celebrate scoring 49 points at Missouri.

I spent a lot of the past year wanting to get better. I started reading more. I’ve gotten into a really good spot with my weight for the first time in a while. Those old friends The Strokes mentioned weren’t long forgotten. If anything I feel like I have much better, deeper relationships with my friends now than I did a year ago.

As much as Zoom calls stink — high school prospects and coaches can certainly attest — I do feel the pandemic really helped me build stronger relationships with the people I care about. I can tell you a year ago I don’t think my friends would’ve gotten me a record player for my birthday, nor would they have given me specific instructions to play Ode To The Mets as loud as possible.

I hope Smart and the Georgia players got to experience the same feeling. That seemed to be the case with the on-field celebrations following Georgia’s 24-21 victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

I wouldn’t say I’ve made any change as seismic as say embracing modern college football and the type of offense needed to win like I believe Smart has, but I do think I’ve made real progress elsewhere.

Most proudly, I can say I’ve learned to like myself a lot more than I did in March of 2020. I also realized I was pretty wrong on Hamilton. The musical rules.

The pandemic was — and still is— a challenge for so many. Even as more people get vaccinated and restrictions become lifted as cases hopefully shrink, we’re still a long way from Georgia’s opener against Clemson on Sept. 4 or the home opener in Sanford Stadium on Sept. 11. There’s still work to be done.

Ode To The Mets helped me get to the point where I was able to walk out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and feel fine. I’m grateful for that and the people who helped get me there.

On the drive home, the second song that played after Ode To The Mets came to an end wasn’t much happier — Adam’s Song by Blink 182 — but there’s a verse from that song that gives me hope coming out of the difficulties of the past year.

Where we can hopefully take the many lessons we learned during the pandemic and apply them to a pre-2020 life.

Tomorrow holds such better days

Days when I can still feel alive

When I can’t wait to get outside

The world is wide, the time goes by

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

Those boys are still good at creating havoc. https://t.co/dCTdMnEWOq — Ax… (@AXactlyAx) April 19, 2021

Good Dawg of the Day