The Georgia football team takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country and 6-0 on the season. The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 55-0 last season.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will start at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt TV channel for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will be broadcast by CBS. Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker and Tiffiany Blackmon will call the game.

How to watch Georgia football-Vanderbilt online, stream Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be streamed on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt odds for Week 7 game

Georgia football is a 31.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt. The over/under for the game is 55.5. Georgia is 1-5 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Vanderbilt

On the unique challenge that Clark Lea faces rebuilding a program like Vanderbilt...

“I don’t think I can because I don’t know. I don’t know his issues and problems. I think we all have our distinct institutional things that we deal with, and everybody’s is different whether it’s geographically, academically, financially. I mean, everybody’s situation is completely different. So I can’t draw a comparison to his, and he’s not one to sit around and complain and cry about it. He’s from there. He’s proud of it, and they’ve done a tremendous job. I think he has the right approach. He knows the area. He knows that state. He knows the institution, which institutional knowledge is powerful information. So it’s hard for me to draw a comparison. I have a lot of respect for him, and as you know one of our coaches’ sons is committed there. I know that Will [Muschamp] has a lot of respect for their program and what Clark’s done. I mean, he went on an official visit there, so he has a lot of respect for what they’re doing.”

On knowing when to use positive reinforcement with the defense...

“You just go on gut feeling. Where are they, how are they practicing, are they buying into what they’re believing. They have to understand the truth of what’s on tape, and the tape says, strike, block and play well against the run on certain plays. Not playing well on certain plays, some of that’s by lack of repetition, we didn’t practice it, some of it we didn’t play physical to our standards. If you show that you can do it, we’re going to show you can’t do it. We don’t try to overthink it, we just try to show them what the truth is.”

On the importance of getting young players reps late in games...

“They get confidence. I think they get a reward for what they work on in practice. So many young players, in my experience of being where I’ve been especially on the higher end, there’s a misconception that I’m going to walk in and take over the world because everybody has told me how good I am. I’ve signed or we’ve signed at Alabama, here, everywhere I’ve been, FSU, LSU. There’s been unbelievable players we’ve signed. Very few have instant success, so they have to go through that process of failure, and failure is good for these kids. It’s going to be hard in life, and it’s going to be hard in what they do. I’m proud of a lot of the freshmen getting opportunities in some of these games we’ve had leads in, but they have a long way to go to be ready to contribute like a starter. It starts in the meeting room, taking notes or not taking notes. They don’t walk through like the other guys. I showed 10 minutes of tape today saying, ‘Look at this guy walk through and this guy walk through.’ They’re doing the exact same play, but one’s a senior and one’s a freshman. Look at this guy’s who’s intentional and the way he shows his eyes, puts his hands on people in walk through, and then you’ve got the guy who’s a freshman who’s just casual like it doesn’t matter because he doesn’t think he’s going to play. Well, the difference in that is just stunning. Learning how to be a good player is part of the process.”

Georgia football injury report against Vanderbilt

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Darris Smith, undisclosed -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Marvin Jones Jr., ankle -- probable