Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 7 game

Georgia is coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn this past Saturday. Vanderbilt meanwhile lost to Ole Miss 52-28 last weekend. This will be the first time Vanderbilt plays in Athens since 2018.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to Sanford Stadium for a Week 7 football game. Below you can find live updates from Kirby Smart’s press conference, injury news, practice notes and more.

12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak with reporters ahead of the game against Vanderbilt.

The Georgia Bulldogs will return to the field this Saturday to host the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Georgia is coming off a commanding win over Auburn, where the Bulldogs rectified many of their previous issues. The Bulldogs ran for 292 yards on Saturday and scored touchdowns on all five red zone possessions.

The Bulldogs didn’t record a sack on Saturday, but Georgia constantly pressured Auburn quarterback Robbie Ashford. Auburn was held to 258 total yards, with star running back Tank Bigsby finishing with a season-low 19 yards.

“We continue to grow and get better. This team has proven its resilience,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They’re tough, but we’ve got a lot of things we can clean up. We didn’t play as well as we could have, but I want to say I’m very proud of the way our team went after it and attacked.”

If there was one thing that was less than stellar, it was the passing offense. Georgia didn’t have a touchdown pass for a third-straight game and quarterback Stetson Bennett had just 25 passing yards at halftime.