Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 7 game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to Sanford Stadium for a Week 7 football game. Below you can find live updates from Kirby Smart’s press conference, injury news, practice notes and more.
Georgia is coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn this past Saturday. Vanderbilt meanwhile lost to Ole Miss 52-28 last weekend. This will be the first time Vanderbilt plays in Athens since 2018.
12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak with reporters ahead of the game against Vanderbilt.
The Georgia Bulldogs will return to the field this Saturday to host the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Georgia is coming off a commanding win over Auburn, where the Bulldogs rectified many of their previous issues. The Bulldogs ran for 292 yards on Saturday and scored touchdowns on all five red zone possessions.
The Bulldogs didn’t record a sack on Saturday, but Georgia constantly pressured Auburn quarterback Robbie Ashford. Auburn was held to 258 total yards, with star running back Tank Bigsby finishing with a season-low 19 yards.
“We continue to grow and get better. This team has proven its resilience,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They’re tough, but we’ve got a lot of things we can clean up. We didn’t play as well as we could have, but I want to say I’m very proud of the way our team went after it and attacked.”
If there was one thing that was less than stellar, it was the passing offense. Georgia didn’t have a touchdown pass for a third-straight game and quarterback Stetson Bennett had just 25 passing yards at halftime.
Georgia does get a chance to tune up against an out-matched Vanderbilt team. The Commodores rank last in the SEC in pass defense and have given up 16 passing touchdowns.
Georgia did regain the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll this week, passing Alabama. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 3 in the poll this week.
Georgia football-Vanderbilt Injury report for Week 7
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, questionable)
- Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)
- Kendall Milton (groin, questionable)
- Adonai Mitchell (thumb/ankle, questionable)
- Earnest Greene (undisclosed)
Georgia football-Vanderbilt Game time
The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff
Georgia football-Vanderbilt TV Channel
The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Branson Robinson wins SEC freshman of the week after breakout performance
