Georgia announces details for Vince Dooley celebration of life service

The event, open to the public, is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The celebration will be held in Stegeman Coliseum, with the clear bag policy in effect.

The University of Georgia announced on Monday that it will honor legendary coach and athletic director Vince Dooley with a celebration of life service.

He also served as the school’s athletic director from 1979 through 2004, hiring many of Georgia’s championship-winning coaches across multiple sports.

“(He was) someone so wise and classy and he’s really a person of the arts,” Smart said. “You don’t find that in our profession and it’s really cool and unique just who he is and how he’s treated everybody. What’s cool to me is I see all the social media, there’s not one person I look at on social media from Twitter to Facebook that doesn’t have a picture with him. And they all post the picture with him. And it’s there memory of him. He touched every life in the state and just did so much for our program.”

Georgia is set to play Georgia Tech the next day in football. A game time for the game against the Yellow Jackets has not been announced yet.

