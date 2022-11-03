LOOK: Georgia shares how it will honor Vince Dooley, Charley Trippi against Tennessee

Saturday will be an emotional day for the Georgia football program, as it is set to honor two program legends. In the weeks leading up to Saturday’s game between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia, legends Charley Trippi and Vince Dooley passed away. The former was 100 while the latter was 90.

Georgia will be taking time during Saturday’s game to honor both. The Bulldogs will have a helmet decal honoring Trippi, while Georgia will wear a special patch to honor Dooley. Trippi was one of Georgia’s greatest players, leading them to the 1942 National Championship.