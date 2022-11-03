LOOK: Georgia shares how it will honor Vince Dooley, Charley Trippi against Tennessee
Saturday will be an emotional day for the Georgia football program, as it is set to honor two program legends. In the weeks leading up to Saturday’s game between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia, legends Charley Trippi and Vince Dooley passed away. The former was 100 while the latter was 90.
Georgia will be taking time during Saturday’s game to honor both. The Bulldogs will have a helmet decal honoring Trippi, while Georgia will wear a special patch to honor Dooley. Trippi was one of Georgia’s greatest players, leading them to the 1942 National Championship.
Georgia will also hold a moment of silence and a special video for both Trippi and Dooley. A moment of silence was held at the Georgia-Florida game last week, as well as before Auburn’s game against Arkansas. Dooley played for and graduated from Auburn.
The Georgia-Tennessee game will be one of the biggest of the college football season. The atmosphere on hand to witness the game should be even more special with the tributes to Dooley and Trippi.
The Georgia game against Tennessee is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with CBS broadcasting the game.
