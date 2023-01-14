Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, Warren Ericson declare for 2023 NFL Draft

McClendon and Ericson made their announcements shortly after Georgia completed its championship celebration.

Two more Georgia offensive linemen will be moving on, with right tackle Warren McClendon and center Warren Ericson making their intentions known that they will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

As for the other tackle, Earnest Greene is a name to watch. He missed most of this freshman season with a back injury but will be able to participate in spring practice. Georgia also has Aliou Bah and incoming freshman Monroe Freeling at the position as well. Guard Xavier Truss also has starting tackle experience.

Georgia did see freshman offensive tackle Jacob Hood also transfer out of the program on Friday.

The Bulldogs are still waiting on center Sedrick Van Pran to make his decision as well. Behind Van Pran at center is Austin Blaske and Jared Wilson. Blaske was a class of 2020 signee, while Wilson signed in the 2021 cycle.

With McClendon and Ericson off to the NFL, they join Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith, Jones, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washingotn, Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Robert Beal. Georgia is still awaiting decisions from Sedrick Van Pran and Kearis Jackson.

Players have until Jan. 16 to make their announcement.

