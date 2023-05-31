Georgia football game times, TV networks announced for UT-Martin, Ball State games

ESPN+ will broadcast the game, with it starting at 6 p.m. ET. This will be Georgia’s first home night game since the 2021 season, which came against South Carolina. Georgia was one of two Power 5 schools to not have a night game last season, with Virginia being the other.

Georgia football, at long last, will be playing under the lights again at Sanford Stadium. A game time and television network was announced for Georgia’s Week 1 game against UT-Martin.

While Geogia’s game against UT-Martin may not live up to the expectations of past opening games — the Bulldogs played Oregon and Clemson to start the previous two seasons — Georgia fans will be plenty happy to see the Bulldogs back in action in Sanford Stadium.

“We create our sense of urgency. The game doesn’t do it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You may put that myth out there, but the Clemson or Oregon game doesn’t set that, that’s not the case. What sets it is when we put that ball down in Sanford Stadium, those scrimmages you had in fall camp, we’re going against the best team that we play and your standard had better be right.”

The game against UT-Martin should also give us some indication of how the Bulldogs feel about their starting quarterback. Smart has not yet publicly named a starting quarterback, with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton competing for the starting job. Beck exited spring practice as the favorite to be the starting quarterback.

Georgia will play its first four games of the 2023 season at home, as they host Ball State, South Carolina and UAB in the weeks following the season opener. Georgia’s first road game is set for Sept. 30 against the Auburn Tigers.

