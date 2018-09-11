Kirby Smart announces Georgia’s Week 2 Players of the Week
Mecole Hardman, Richard LeCounte among the Georgia players of the week
A day after Rodrigo Blankenship was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, Georgia announced its own players of the week. A total of eight players earned the honor with three coming on offense, three coming on defense and two on special teams.
The offensive players were all wide receivers as Mecole Hardman, Tyler Simmons and Riley Ridley. The trio racked up 152 yards on 11 catches. The real standout was Hardman, who racked up 133 yards on seven touches and a touchdown. As Georgia began to pull away from South Carolina, Hardman was a big reason why. The junior wide receiver has quickly become one of the Bulldogs’s top players.
On defense, sophomore safety Richard LeCounte, senior linebacker Juwan Taylor and junior defensive tackle Tyler Clark. LeCounte led the team in tackles on Saturday and broke up a number of passes. Taylor also found the endzone as he recovered Deandre Baker’s fumble on the 1-yard line to give Georgia an early lead.
Related: Georgia’s Juwan Taylor on fumble recovery TD: ‘I just knew it didn’t look right’
The two special teams players were Blankenship and sophomore linebacker Walter Grant. Blankenship connected on both of his field goal attempts and had every kickoff go for a touchback.
The Georgia basketball team added another opponent to its slate, as the Bulldogs will visit UAB on Oct. 18 to take on the Blazers in a preseason scrimmage which will benefit parties assisting the Red Cross and its disaster relief. The game will be played at UAB’s Bartow Arena and tip at 8:00 p.m. ET.
This will be the first chance for fans to get a look at Georgia under new coach Tom Crean against an opponent.
“We’re extremely excited for the opportunity to play UAB and help raise funds for the Red Cross and the tremendous work they perform,” Crean said in a release. “We hope to play in front or a packed house at Bartow Arena. To play a true road game will be a great benefit for us as we prepare for the upcoming season. It will be a valuable test and learning experience for our team as we begin building this program to a championship level.”
The game will not be broadcast on television. Georgia begins it’s 2018-19 season on Nov. 9, when the Bulldogs host Savannah State. Georgia fans can also get a look at both the men’s and women’s teams on Oct. 5, when the two teams will host “Stegmania”. Georgia also has an exhibition game schedule against West Georgia that is set for Nov. 1. That game will be played at Stegeman Coliseum.
