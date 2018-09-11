Kirby Smart announces Georgia’s Week 2 Players of the Week

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Mecole Hardman, Richard LeCounte among the Georgia players of the week A day after Rodrigo Blankenship was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, Georgia announced its own players of the week. A total of eight players earned the honor with three coming on offense, three coming on defense and two on special teams. The offensive players were all wide receivers as Mecole Hardman, Tyler Simmons and Riley Ridley. The trio racked up 152 yards on 11 catches. The real standout was Hardman, who racked up 133 yards on seven touches and a touchdown. As Georgia began to pull away from South Carolina, Hardman was a big reason why. The junior wide receiver has quickly become one of the Bulldogs’s top players.

On defense, sophomore safety Richard LeCounte, senior linebacker Juwan Taylor and junior defensive tackle Tyler Clark. LeCounte led the team in tackles on Saturday and broke up a number of passes. Taylor also found the endzone as he recovered Deandre Baker’s fumble on the 1-yard line to give Georgia an early lead. Related: Georgia’s Juwan Taylor on fumble recovery TD: ‘I just knew it didn’t look right’ The two special teams players were Blankenship and sophomore linebacker Walter Grant. Blankenship connected on both of his field goal attempts and had every kickoff go for a touchback.