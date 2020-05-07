Georgia football: What are these virtual recruiting visits like right now?

Josey and his family had not been to Georgia since G-Day way back in April of 2019. That’s why he needs a return trip. When will that be? A good guesstimate might be late July at the earliest. The safer range would take that visit window all the way out to September 1. DawgNation is hearing that it is now very likely that no college recruiting camps or even visits will take place this summer. So what’s a potential recruit to do? What is a recruiting machine that has finished first, second, and first in the 247Sports Team Composite ratings for the last three recruiting cycles to do?

The answer? Video conferencing of course. That’s how Josey and his family were able to key in on a great many things they wanted to know about Georgia through a virtual visit with the Georgia staff. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. The first thing to know about a virtual visit is that it is not what you might think. Hairy Dawg doesn’t have a camera or a GoPro on a monopod. Kirby Smart or Matt Luke are not riding around in golf carts showing recruits what the locker room, weight room, and team meeting rooms look like.

That might still happen in spurts, but that’s really what SnapChats and other methods of video sharing are for. The virtual visit format is more “Brady Bunch” than a guided tour when it comes to that. “I got to meet a bunch of people via the virtual visit,” Josey said. “The strength coaches. The nutrition people. The academic side of it all. Which was really good. I got to get on a Zoom call with coach [Kirby] Smart for a little bit, too.” That was an approximate 60-minute call with Smart. Conducted on the first day of the NFL Draft. “We really just talked about everything,” Josey said. “About academics. About football. About where they want to be. About what they need to get there and how they are going to get there. Just an all-around great conversation for sure. I really appreciated his time.” What is that big Zoom group call like?