DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss what has kept Georgia Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson very busy of late.

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

Which major injury heading into the Florida game will be the toughest to overcome?

Brandon Adams: Defensive line

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “With due respect to safety Richard LeCounte, defensive tackle Jordan Davis is arguably the Bulldogs’ most important player. The Bulldogs have depth on the defensive line, but no one who can fully fill the role Davis occupies.”

Mike Griffith: Secondary

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Richard LeCounte was the QB of the secondary, directing traffic when he wasn’t making plays himself with interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Florida does great things work formations and now UGA will likely have to simplify or not be as adept, and there’s one less playmaker on the field for the Bulldogs. “

Connor Riley: Secondary

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “If Florida were a better running team, I’d perhaps be inclined to say the defensive line. But with Georgia ‘hopeful’ about Jordan Davis, the loss of LeCounte looms large against Florida’s pass catchers .

Jeff Sentell: Defensive line

The Intel here: “Got a lot of back-and-forth for me on this. Richard LeCounte III is the heartbeat of this team. If he can travel, he’d be a great sideline addition on Saturday. With that said, a productive Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester would allow Georgia to render Florida’s offense one-dimensional. That’s two starters out for this unit. That has been the key against a Dan Mullen team.”

