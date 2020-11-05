Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
SEC Media Portal
Kirby Smart will hope that a combined overall team effort and the Georgia depth will fill in for a few key injuries on Saturday.

Georgia football: Which major injury heading into Florida is tougher to overcome?

Jeff Sentell

DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss what has kept Georgia Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson very busy of late. 

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

Which major injury heading into the Florida game will be the toughest to overcome? 

Brandon Adams: Defensive line

Jordan Davis-Georgia football-defense
DawgNation Daily simply doesn’t see another player quite like Jordan Davis ready to fill in across the defensive line on the Georgia roster. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “With due respect to safety Richard LeCounte, defensive tackle Jordan Davis is arguably the Bulldogs’ most important player. The Bulldogs have depth on the defensive line, but no one who can fully fill the role Davis occupies.”

Mike Griffith: Secondary

Georgia football-defense-Richard LeCounte
Who can make a play like this for Georgia on Saturday? Mike Griffith feels that Richard LeCounte III will be missed greatly against Florida. (SEC Media Portal)

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Richard LeCounte was the QB of the secondary, directing traffic when he wasn’t making plays himself with interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Florida does great things work formations and now UGA will likely have to simplify or not be as adept, and there’s one less playmaker on the field for the Bulldogs.

Connor Riley: Secondary

Georgia football-UGA-Richard LeCounte
Connor Riley feels that the loss of Richard LeCounte III will be felt the most against the pass-happy Gators. (Steven Colquitt / UGA Sports)

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “If Florida were a better running team, I’d perhaps be inclined to say the defensive line. But with Georgia ‘hopeful’ about Jordan Davis, the loss of LeCounte looms large against Florida’s pass catchers.

Jeff Sentell: Defensive line

Jordan Davis is questionable for this week’s game. There is no other Georgia Bulldog at his level on this team when it comes to doing what he does best for this defense. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

The Intel here: “Got a lot of back-and-forth for me on this. Richard LeCounte III is the heartbeat of this team. If he can travel, he’d be a great sideline addition on Saturday. With that said, a productive Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester would allow Georgia to render Florida’s offense one-dimensional. That’s two starters out for this unit. That has been the key against a Dan Mullen team.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. 

The 2020 “Cover 4” editions of late:

NEXT Terrion Arnold: Georgia’s recruiting pitch now includes a former 5-star Bulldog DB
We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by

Recent

view all

Popular

view all