Georgia AD Josh Brooks comments on potential White House visit, future of SEC scheduling regarding Texas, Oklahoma
ATHENS — Despite two national championships and support from the Georgia legislature, the Georgia football team has yet to take a visit to the White House, as is customary for champions to do so. The Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA championship last June, were at the White House last month.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is unsure when Georgia will have the chance to do so. For what it is worth, a college football national champion has not been to the white house since LSU did so after it won the 2019 National Championship season.
Once it is known when the Longhorns and Sooners will join the league, only then can Georgia and the rest of the SEC move forward with what its future scheduling format will look like. Brooks added that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey keeps the league’s members informed as far as where things stand but reiterated that the decision comes down to Texas, Oklahoma and the Big 12.
“Once we know for sure what that is, then we would have to decide on our scheduling format,” Brooks said. “We’ve been able to really get there on a lot of the sports, football is one we’re still through.”
Related: Georgia football 2024 title hopes benefit with Texas, Oklahoma early-Big 12 exit talks stalling
One of the possible scheduling options is a 3-6 model, which would see the conference slate expand to nine conference games from the current eight. Teams would play three permanent rivals while rotating the other six games, that way a team will play each league member every two years and visit every school over the course of a four-year period.
As it stands, Georgia has still not visited Texas A&M in football and will not do so until the 2024 season. The Aggies joined the league back in 2012.
Georgia president Jere Morehead offered more information on the subject as far as what will have to happen regarding the actions taken by the SEC’s presidents.
“There will have to be a modification in the resolution that the president pass to move it up a year,” Morehead said. “But that can be done very quickly if Oklahoma and texas were to work out an agreement with the Big 12.”
At the behest of the league, Georgia did cancel its non-conference series against Oklahoma, which would’ve seen Georgia travel to Norman Okla., on Sept. 9 of this coming season. In place of that game, Georgia will host Ball State.
Georgia offers more details, sympathies regarding Jan. 15 car accident
Brooks began his remarks to the board by reading a statement to the board regarding the Jan. 15 car accident which saw offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chanlder LeCroy tragically lose their lives. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tori Bowles were also involved in the accident as well.
Brooks could not provide a health update on Bowles as he said it was a private matter, while McClendon was able to compete in the Senior Bowl last week. McClendon wore Willock’s No. 77 while going through drills.
Related: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
In Brooks’ statement, he noted that usage of the vehicle in the crash, a 2021 Ford Expedition, was not to be used outside of recruiting activities and was thus unauthorized at the time of the crash.
“We are all still grieving the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Brooks said. “Our initial focus has been on providing support for their families and members of our athletic department through the process of this tragedy. Devin and Chandler meant so much to our program and athletic department. Our thoughts, love and prayers are with of all those involved. We are conducting a review in coordination with appropriate legal counsel to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the events that occurred on Jan. 15. I’d like to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in athletic department duties at or around the time of this incident.
“The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only. The policies and expectations were all understood by the staff and dictated that steps were taken to be turned in at the conclusion of their recruiting duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited; therefore, the continued use of leased cars by our staff after their recruiting duties had ended earlier that evening was unauthorized. Our review is still progressing, and we’re fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to gather all the facts.
“Coach Smart and I are also actively reviewing current policies, and in the conclusion of the review will take steps to implement any improvements on our policies and procedures we need. We are in the middle of an unspeakable sad time but out commitment to each other is unwavering. My staff and I are committed to help the well-being of our student-athletes and that commitment will remain strong. I’ve been a parent for more than 13 years, and my mission as a father here is my mission as an AD: To lead these young men and women the best I can knowing that none of us are perfect. Seeing our students and staff come together in one of the most difficult times has given me faith that we can and will get through this together.”
Brooks stated the investigation into the accident is still ongoing. The accident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, just hours after Georgia celebrated its national championship in Sanford Stadium.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader
- Where Georgia football ranks in terms of returning production for the 2023 season
- Chidera Uzo-Diribe gushes about 2023 UGA outside linebacker signees: ‘It’s gonna be awesome to see’
- 5-star QB Dylan Raiola on Georgia: ‘They play a different breed of football’
- AJ Green gives classy thank you to Georgia as he announces his retirement
- ESPN names top newcomers for 2023 Georgia football team
- Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
- Marvin Jones Jr. reflects on his freshman season, why offseason will be crucial for UGA pass rusher
UGA News
- Georgia AD Josh Brooks comments on potential White House visit, future of SEC scheduling regarding Texas, Oklahoma
- Where Georgia football ranks in terms of returning production for the 2023 season
- Chidera Uzo-Diribe gushes about 2023 UGA outside linebacker signees: ‘It’s gonna be awesome to see’
- AJ Green gives classy thank you to Georgia as he announces his retirement
- ESPN names top newcomers for 2023 Georgia football team