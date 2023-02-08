Georgia AD Josh Brooks comments on potential White House visit, future of SEC scheduling regarding Texas, Oklahoma

ATHENS — Despite two national championships and support from the Georgia legislature, the Georgia football team has yet to take a visit to the White House, as is customary for champions to do so. The Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA championship last June, were at the White House last month. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is unsure when Georgia will have the chance to do so. For what it is worth, a college football national champion has not been to the white house since LSU did so after it won the 2019 National Championship season.

Once it is known when the Longhorns and Sooners will join the league, only then can Georgia and the rest of the SEC move forward with what its future scheduling format will look like. Brooks added that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey keeps the league’s members informed as far as where things stand but reiterated that the decision comes down to Texas, Oklahoma and the Big 12. “Once we know for sure what that is, then we would have to decide on our scheduling format,” Brooks said. “We’ve been able to really get there on a lot of the sports, football is one we’re still through.” Related: Georgia football 2024 title hopes benefit with Texas, Oklahoma early-Big 12 exit talks stalling One of the possible scheduling options is a 3-6 model, which would see the conference slate expand to nine conference games from the current eight. Teams would play three permanent rivals while rotating the other six games, that way a team will play each league member every two years and visit every school over the course of a four-year period. As it stands, Georgia has still not visited Texas A&M in football and will not do so until the 2024 season. The Aggies joined the league back in 2012. Georgia president Jere Morehead offered more information on the subject as far as what will have to happen regarding the actions taken by the SEC’s presidents.

“There will have to be a modification in the resolution that the president pass to move it up a year,” Morehead said. “But that can be done very quickly if Oklahoma and texas were to work out an agreement with the Big 12.” At the behest of the league, Georgia did cancel its non-conference series against Oklahoma, which would’ve seen Georgia travel to Norman Okla., on Sept. 9 of this coming season. In place of that game, Georgia will host Ball State. Georgia offers more details, sympathies regarding Jan. 15 car accident Brooks began his remarks to the board by reading a statement to the board regarding the Jan. 15 car accident which saw offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chanlder LeCroy tragically lose their lives. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tori Bowles were also involved in the accident as well. Brooks could not provide a health update on Bowles as he said it was a private matter, while McClendon was able to compete in the Senior Bowl last week. McClendon wore Willock’s No. 77 while going through drills. Related: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field In Brooks’ statement, he noted that usage of the vehicle in the crash, a 2021 Ford Expedition, was not to be used outside of recruiting activities and was thus unauthorized at the time of the crash.

