Where Georgia football turns at the wide receiver position in the 2021 recruiting class

The poor showing against LSU did secure the commitment of one Arian Smith . It also played a factor in the Bulldogs pulling Jermaine Burton as well as Georgia going out and signing Ladd McConkey late in the cycle.

Georgia signed five wide receivers in the 2020 recruiting class. The position was a massive need, as the 2020 SEC championship game against LSU clearly showed.

All those additions do put a limit on the number of wide receivers the Bulldogs will sign in this 2021 cycle. But it still doesn’t make the position any less of a need, as Georgia still needs more talent in that room. George Pickens likely can’t do it all on his own, even if he did it in the first half of the Sugar Bowl.

As for the 2021 cycle, Georgia and wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton do have some things that should help serve as a selling point. For starters, the Bulldogs have a 5-star quarterback in Brock Vandagriff. It’ll be comforting for prospects to know who will be throwing them the ball and it helps that Vandagriff lives in Athens and can scoot on over when players are in town in visits.

Hankton can also show that if you’re talented enough, you can come in and contribute right away as a newcomer. Georgia’s top wide receivers in 2019 — George Pickens, Lawrence Cager and Dominick Blaylock — were all newcomers to the team. And none of those guys even had the benefit of going through spring practice for the Bulldogs.

So who might be those names that Georgia goes after in the 2021 class? At this point in time, there are two that have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. And the two could not be more different.

We’ll start with Mario Williams. He’s the highest-rated of the two, even if it’s by a slim margin. He’s the No. 4 ranked wide receiver in the class and the No. 40 player overall in the 247Sports Composite. He comes from Plant City, Fla., and is the No. 6 ranked player from the state.

Williams has seen a noted uptick in the interest from Georgia since the January additions of Todd Monken and Vandagriff. In March, he bumped Georgia up into his top-5.