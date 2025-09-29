clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
12 hours ago
Alabama replaces Georgia as SEC favorite, Gunner Stockton tumbles in …
ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 21.5-point favorite over Kentucky, but the Bulldogs are no longer favored to win the SEC.
Mike Griffith
15 hours ago
AP Top 25: Georgia football falls out of top 10 after another loss to …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, losing 24-21 to Alabama at home.
Connor Riley
16 hours ago
Former Georgia OL coach Sam Pittman fired as the head coach at Arkansas
Former Georgia assistant and offensive line coach Sam Pittman will no longer be the head coach at Arkansas, as the school announced it relieved Pittman of his duties.
Connor Riley
17 hours ago
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6: Georgia football tumbles after …
ATHENS — Georgia had chances to beat Alabama on Saturday. A failed fourth-down conversion to Cash Jones. A dropped touchdown pass by Talyn Taylor. And 13 successful …
Connor Riley
18 hours ago
Third down shows just how the Georgia defense has fallen: ‘Cost us the …
ATHENS — Third down is supposed to be difficult. Pressure builds on the offense, the crowd gets louder and the defense usually is able to pin its ears back and attack the …
Connor Riley
