By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia opens as favorite over Tennessee, eye-opening SEC Week 3 betting …
ATHENS – There’s a whole lot of football to be sorted out in the SEC, and it starts in earnest next Saturday.
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3: Georgia set for top 15 matchup against …
ATHENS — Georgia will have its first real test of the season when it goes on the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3: Georgia not hurt by Austin Peay …
ATHENS — Georgia did not look like an elite football team in its 28-6 win over Austin Peay.
Connor Riley
Social media sounds off on Georgia football offense against Austin Peay, …
ATHENS — When you score just 28 points against an FCS foe and harken back to mentions of the 2016 game against Nicholls State, it’s never a good day.
Connor Riley
Final grades for Georgia football following win over Austin Peay
ATHENS — It was far from a picturesque Saturday inside Sanford Stadium.
Connor Riley
