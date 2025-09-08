clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
16 hours ago
Georgia opens as favorite over Tennessee, eye-opening SEC Week 3 betting …
ATHENS – There’s a whole lot of football to be sorted out in the SEC, and it starts in earnest next Saturday.
Mike Griffith
17 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3: Georgia set for top 15 matchup against …
ATHENS — Georgia will have its first real test of the season when it goes on the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
Connor Riley
18 hours ago
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3: Georgia not hurt by Austin Peay …
ATHENS — Georgia did not look like an elite football team in its 28-6 win over Austin Peay.
Connor Riley
19 hours ago
Social media sounds off on Georgia football offense against Austin Peay, …
ATHENS — When you score just 28 points against an FCS foe and harken back to mentions of the 2016 game against Nicholls State, it’s never a good day.
Connor Riley
22 hours ago
Final grades for Georgia football following win over Austin Peay
ATHENS — It was far from a picturesque Saturday inside Sanford Stadium.
Connor Riley
