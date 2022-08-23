League coaches select 4 Georgia players preseason first-team All-SEC
ATHENS — Georgia landed four players on the SEC Coaches’ first-team, six players on the second team, and had one third-team selection.
The first-team Bulldogs are:
• TE Brock Bowers
• OT Warren McClendon
• DT Jalen Carter
• DB Kelee Ringo
Bowers, Carter and Ringo were named AP and Walter Camp preseason All-Americans, as well.
The second-team Georgia players, as selected by the coaches are:
• QB Stetson Bennett
• C Sedrick Van Pran
• OLB Nolan Smith
• S Christopher Smith
• WR-KR Kearis Jackson
The third-team pick:
• WR Ladd McConkey
Georgia had five first-team preseason All-SEC picks at SEC Media Days in Atlanta last month, with Bowers, McClendon, Carter, Ringo and Nolan Smith making first-team.
The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Sept,. 3 against No. 11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
