League coaches select 4 Georgia players preseason first-team All-SEC

Warren McClendon-Georgia football-UGA football recruting
Redshirt junior OT Warren McClendon returns for the 2022 season in Athens. He has been a two-year starter during his time in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
ATHENS — Georgia landed four players on the SEC Coaches’ first-team, six players on the second team, and had one third-team selection.

The first-team Bulldogs are:

• TE Brock Bowers

• OT Warren McClendon

• DT Jalen Carter

• DB Kelee Ringo

Bowers, Carter and Ringo were named AP and Walter Camp preseason All-Americans, as well.

The second-team Georgia players, as selected by the coaches are:

• QB Stetson Bennett

• C Sedrick Van Pran

• OLB Nolan Smith

• S Christopher Smith

• WR-KR Kearis Jackson

The third-team pick:

• WR Ladd McConkey

Georgia had five first-team preseason All-SEC picks at SEC Media Days in Atlanta last month, with Bowers, McClendon, Carter, Ringo and Nolan Smith making first-team.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Sept,. 3 against No. 11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

