What recent analyst additions says about Georgia football coaching staff

Bobo did help in that regard and the Bulldogs ended up winning another national championship. Now Bobo will be Georgia’s offensive coordinator as he was promoted from his analyst position.

A year ago, there was a lot of hand-wringing about the addition of Mike Bobo as an offensive analyst. There were worries that he might meddle with Todd Monken and influence playcalling.

Dickey had worked with Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, serving as the offensive coordinator since 2018. Dickey did not have play-calling responsibilities for the Aggies but as the Texas A&M offense floundered last season, Fisher felt the need to reshuffle his staff.

Despite not having the 2022 seasons either envisioned, both are going to help the Georgia team in 2023. Consider the role Buster Faulkner played for Georgia as an analyst last season. Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett praised Faulkner and the role he played in helping Bennett’s development.

It’s easy to see Streeter filling a similar role. Dickey meanwhile, with his five decades of experience as an offensive coordinator, will likely help in play design. That was a role Bobo held last season.

Smart adding high-profile analysts to the Georgia staff is nothing new. He did with Will Muschamp, who is now the co-defensive coordinator for Georgia. There’s also Scott Cochran, who moved from special teams coach to an analyst role in 2022. There’s value in adding capable coaches, even if they’re coming in with less-than-stellar resumes.

When the margins at the top of college football are so razor thin, any advantage you can get helps. Georgia often has such a wide talent advantage in terms of roster talent, it makes winning games easy.