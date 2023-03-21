What recent analyst additions says about Georgia football coaching staff
A year ago, there was a lot of hand-wringing about the addition of Mike Bobo as an offensive analyst. There were worries that he might meddle with Todd Monken and influence playcalling.
Bobo did help in that regard and the Bulldogs ended up winning another national championship. Now Bobo will be Georgia’s offensive coordinator as he was promoted from his analyst position.
Dickey had worked with Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, serving as the offensive coordinator since 2018. Dickey did not have play-calling responsibilities for the Aggies but as the Texas A&M offense floundered last season, Fisher felt the need to reshuffle his staff.
Despite not having the 2022 seasons either envisioned, both are going to help the Georgia team in 2023. Consider the role Buster Faulkner played for Georgia as an analyst last season. Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett praised Faulkner and the role he played in helping Bennett’s development.
Related: Meet the Georgia football assistant who told Stetson Bennett before the season he could be a Heisman finalist
It’s easy to see Streeter filling a similar role. Dickey meanwhile, with his five decades of experience as an offensive coordinator, will likely help in play design. That was a role Bobo held last season.
Smart adding high-profile analysts to the Georgia staff is nothing new. He did with Will Muschamp, who is now the co-defensive coordinator for Georgia. There’s also Scott Cochran, who moved from special teams coach to an analyst role in 2022. There’s value in adding capable coaches, even if they’re coming in with less-than-stellar resumes.
When the margins at the top of college football are so razor thin, any advantage you can get helps. Georgia often has such a wide talent advantage in terms of roster talent, it makes winning games easy.
So it makes perfect sense Georgia would do the same with its coaching staff.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Latest Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft has Georgia football with 4 first-round selections
- Austin Blaske, Earnest Greene and what happens next for Georgia football at offensive tackle
- Georgia football hires 2 analysts, including former Clemson offensive coordinator
- Ryan Wingo: Nation’s No. 3 WR recaps weekend Georgia football visit, hints at return for an official
- Georgia spring football: 4 early takeaways from Kirby Smart’s reloading championship program
- Sedrick Van Pran shares his advice to Georgia football quarterback hopefuls
- Javon Bullard looks to build off strong finish to 2022 season: ‘I have big goals and big plans’
- New contract should leave little doubt about importance of Glenn Schumann to Georgia football
UGA News
- What recent analyst additions says about Georgia football coaching staff
- Latest Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft has Georgia football with 4 first-round selections
- Austin Blaske, Earnest Greene and what happens next for Georgia football at offensive tackle
- Georgia football hires 2 analysts, including former Clemson offensive coordinator
- Sedrick Van Pran shares his advice to Georgia football quarterback hopefuls