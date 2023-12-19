The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Below you can find information on the 2024 commitments, signees, targets as well as live updates on the Georgia recruiting class.

Georgia enters the early signing period with 27 public commitments and the No. 1 overall ranked class. The Bulldogs are expecting to add a couple of high-priority targets into the fold.

Georgia football 2024 recruiting live updates, latest news

*All rankings come from the On3 Industry Consensus

4:30 p.m. ET: Georgia football will welcome another class of Bulldogs into the program on Wednesday, as the early signing period begins.

As is usually the case, Georgia will be bringing in one of the best hauls in the country. The Bulldogs will enter the day with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, even after losing a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola on Monday. He intends to sign with Nebraska. Georgia does hold a commitment from 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi, who has already enrolled at Georgia.

The Bulldogs hold commitments from two 5-star prospects in cornerback Ellis Robinson and inside linebacker Justin Williams. They are each the No. 1 ranked player at their respective position.

Georgia enters the day with 27 commitments from the high school ranks, as well as a transfer portal wide receiver in London Humphreys.

Of those 27 commitments, eight come from the state of Georgia. That is more than last year’s haul of six, though many will point out that Georgia has just a single commitment from a top 15 player in the state.

Most of Georgia’s 2024 signing class will be on campus early, as 21 of the 27 commitments are expected to enroll early.

Among the targets to follow for Georgia is 5-star Florida State safety KJ Bolden. He is currently committed to the Seminoles, but Auburn and Georgia are still pushing for his commitment.

Georgia football recruiting 2024 signees

*This will be updated as players officially sign with Georgia.

Georgia football recruiting 2024 commitments

*This will be updated as players commit to Georgia. All rankings come from the On3 Consensus.

Ellis Robinson: 5-star cornerback/IMG Academy/ New Haven, Ct.,/No. 3 overall player/No. 1 cornerback/No. 2 player in Florida(IMG Academy is located in Florida)/ Early enrollee

Justin Williams: 5-star inside linebacker/Oak Ridge High School/Conroe, Texas/No. 8 overall player/No. 1 inside linebacker/No. 2 player in Texas/ Early enrollee

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: 4-star defensive tackle/Oak Ridge High School/Conroe, Texas/No. 39 overall player/No. 6 defensive tackle/No. 9 player in Texas/ Early enrollee

Chris Cole: 4-star inside linebacker/Salem High School/Salem, Va.,/No. 45 overall player/No. 3 inside linebacker/No. 1 player in Virginia/ Early enrollee

Jaden Reddell: 4-star tight end/Raymore-Peculiar High School/Raymore, Mo.,/No. 55 overall player/No. 4 tight end/No. 4 player in Missouri/ Early enrollee

Demello Jones: 4-star cornerback/Swainsboro High School/Swainsboro, Ga.,/No. 66 overall player/No. 8 cornerback/No. 10 player in Georgia/ Early enrollee

Nathaniel Frazier: 4-star running back/Mater Dei/Santa Ana., Calif.,/No. 67 overall player/No. 2 running back/No. 6 player in California

Nitro Tuggle: 4-star wide receiver/Northwood High School/Notre Dame, Ind., No. 90 overall player/No. 19 wide receiver/No. 2 player in Indiana/ Early enrollee

Ondre Evans: 4-star cornerback/Christ Presbyterian Academy/ Nashville, Tenn.,/No. 102 overall player/No. 14 cornerback/No. 1 player in Tennessee/ Early enrollee

Nasir Johnson: 4-star defensive lineman/Dublin High School/Dublin, Ga.,/No. 112 overall player/No. 13 defensive lineman/No. 16 player in Georgia

Ryan Puglisi: 4-star quarterback/Avon Old Farms/Avon, Ct.,/No. 124 overall player/No. 9 quarterback/No. 2 player in Connecticut/ Early enrollee

Daniel Calhoun: 4-star interior offensive lineman/Walton High School/ Roswell, Ga.,/No. 128 overall player/No. 6 IOL/No. 16 player in Georgia/ Early enrollee

Kris Jones: 4-star inside linebacker/Fairfax High School/Fairfax., Va.,/No. 148 overall player/No. 11 inside linebacker/No. 2 player in Virginia

Jordan Thomas: 4-star defensive lineman/Don Bosco Prep/Ramsey, N.J./No. 154 overall player/No. 19 defensive lineman/No. 1 player in New Jersey/ Early enrollee

Justin Greene: 4-star defensive lineman/Mountain View High School/Lawrenceville, Ga./No. 164 overall player/No. 21 defensive lineman/No. 22 player in Georgia

Michael Uini: 4-star offensive lineman/Copperas Cove High School/Copperas Cove, Texas/No. 174 overall player/No. 13 offensive tackle/No. 29 player in Texas/ Early enrollee

Dwight Phillips: 4-star running back/Pebblebrook High School/Mableton, Ga.,/No. 206 overall player/No. 15 running back/No. 24 player in Georgia

Nyier Daniels: 4-star offensive tackle/Bergen Catholic/Oradell, N.J.,/No. 212 overall player/No. 18 offensive tackle/No. 2 player in New Jersey/ Early enrollee

Marques Easley: 4-star interior offensive lineman/Kankakee High School/Kankakee, Ill.,/No. 223 overall player/No. 14 IOL/No. 6 player in Illinois/ Early enrollee

Chauncey Bowens: 4-star running back/The Benjamin School/North Palm Beach, Fla./No. 229 overall player/No. 18 running back/No. 29 player in Florida/ Early enrollee

Marcus Harrison: 4-star offensive tackle/St. Francis/Athol, N.Y.,/No. 316 overall player/No. 23 offensive tackle/No. 2 player in New York/ Early enrollee

Quintavius Johnson: 3-star defensive lineman/Mays High School/Atlanta, Ga.,/No. 402 overall player/No. 40 defensive lineman/No. 47 player in Georgia/ Early enrollee

Sacovie White: 3-star wide receiver/Cass High School/Cartersville, Ga.,/No. 513 overall player/No. 81 wide receiver/No. 61 player in Georgia/ Early enrollee

Colton Heinrich: 3-star tight end/Cardinal Gibbons/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.,/No. 710 overall player/No. 38 tight end/No. 96 overall player/ Early enrollee

Nnamdi Ogboko: 3-star defensive lineman/South Garner High School/Garner,N.C./No. 747 overall player/No. 69 defensive tackle/No. 23 player in North Carolina/ Early enrollee

Malachi Toliver: 3-star offensive tackle/Cartersville High School/Cartersville, Ga.,/No. 1209 overall player/No. 80 offensive tackle/No. 142 player in Georgia/ Early enrollee

Drew Miller: 3-star punter/Mediapolis High School/Mediapolis, IA.,/ No. 2186 overall player/No. 1 punter/No. 16 player in Iowa

Georgia football 204 transfer portal commitments

Georgia football 2024 recruiting position breakdown

QB: 1

RB: 3

WR: 2

TE: 2

OL: 6

DL: 5

OLB: 1

ILB: 3

DB: 3

K/P: 1

Georgia football 2024 recruiting commits geographic breakdown