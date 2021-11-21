Charleston Southern
Georgia football opens as jumbo favorite over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia dominated Georgia Tech the most recent time the teams met in 2019. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — The No. 1-ranked Georgia football team has opened as a 35-point favorite over Georgia Tech.

Coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs’ (11-0) leaders turned their attention to the Yellow Jackets (3-8) quickly after their disposed of FCS Charleston Southern on Senior Day.

“They talked after the game and wanted everybody locked in,” said Smart, who is 4-1 against Georgia Tech since taking over as the Georgia head coach before the 2016 season.

“It takes a lot of pressure off me when they’re saying it. When they speak, people listen. I think they’ll handle that right.”

The Bulldogs didn’t play the Yellow Jackets last season on account of how the SEC restricted its regular season to league games only.

Smart said many of his players will appreciate the opportunity to play in the city of Atlanta at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“We got a lot of kids from the metro Atlanta area, they got an opportunity to go play in front of their home and their families, all those folks,” Smart said. “It’s one of those hotbeds of recruiting for us, so I know they’ll be fired up for the opportunity.”

Georgia will be playing in Atlanta the following, Saturday, too.

The Bulldogs are set to play SEC West Division champ Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs won the most recent meeting between the teams, 52-7, in 2019 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

