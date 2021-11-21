Georgia football opens as jumbo favorite over Georgia Tech

Coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs’ (11-0) leaders turned their attention to the Yellow Jackets (3-8) quickly after their disposed of FCS Charleston Southern on Senior Day.

ATHENS — The No. 1-ranked Georgia football team has opened as a 35-point favorite over Georgia Tech.

“They talked after the game and wanted everybody locked in,” said Smart, who is 4-1 against Georgia Tech since taking over as the Georgia head coach before the 2016 season.

“It takes a lot of pressure off me when they’re saying it. When they speak, people listen. I think they’ll handle that right.”

The Bulldogs didn’t play the Yellow Jackets last season on account of how the SEC restricted its regular season to league games only.

Smart said many of his players will appreciate the opportunity to play in the city of Atlanta at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“We got a lot of kids from the metro Atlanta area, they got an opportunity to go play in front of their home and their families, all those folks,” Smart said. “It’s one of those hotbeds of recruiting for us, so I know they’ll be fired up for the opportunity.”

Georgia will be playing in Atlanta the following, Saturday, too.