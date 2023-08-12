ATHENS — Glenn Schumann’s resume is positively glowing with success, seven years at Alabama and another seven coaching linebackers and rising to coordinator status with two-time national champion Georgia.
It’s not exactly “eating off the floor” for Schumann to have had the kind of talent and mentors around him that he has been afforded en route to elevating his worth to $1.9 million per year entering the 2023 season, a raise of more than $1 million from his salary last year ($805,000).
Fact is, many see the 33-year-old Schumann as one of the most promising head coaching candidates in the country, perhaps a year or two away from following in Dan Lanning’s footsteps and cashing in on a Power 5 offer.