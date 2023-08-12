clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann’s resume is positively glowing with success, seven years at Alabama and another seven coaching linebackers and rising to coordinator status with two-time national champion Georgia.

It’s not exactly “eating off the floor” for Schumann to have had the kind of talent and mentors around him that he has been afforded en route to elevating his worth to $1.9 million per year entering the 2023 season, a raise of more than $1 million from his salary last year ($805,000).

Fact is, many see the 33-year-old Schumann as one of the most promising head coaching candidates in the country, perhaps a year or two away from following in Dan Lanning’s footsteps and cashing in on a Power 5 offer.

Indeed, Schumann might not need to take a head coaching job at a smaller school to prove anything to anybody before landing a job leading a contender.

For now, Schumann remains hard at work as an assistant coach and coordinator, teaching and motivating some of the most elite talent in the nation, more future NFL starters and stars in the making under his watch in Athens.

As much as it’s about front-line players — inside linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon have the look of early picks in the 2023 NFL Draft — Schumann also takes great care to develop depth.

“We want to find out how much each guy in the defense can do right now,” Schumann said, “and so we’re challenging them day to day.”

The working knowledge of defense will be put to the test in Scrimmage One on Saturday with two of the most noted defensive minds in college football — Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp — working with Schumann.

Georgia has a proven system of developing players at multiple positions, in the interest of the player as well as the team.

“You have to have a home base,” Schumann said, Javon Bullard as an example, as the two-time CFP Defensive MVP can line up at safety or Star.

“You have to become strong in your home base first and then grow what you can do otherwise. It’s a big piece because when you talk about the question of game planning, how can you fit our defense to what we need to do for that opponent?”

Smart’s defenses at Alabama and Georgia have always had the bases covered, so to speak, and very seldom beat themselves.

For example, last season there was great talk about Tennessee’s “Hurry Up Offense” entering into the classic No. 1 vs. No. 1 game at Sanford Stadium.

But it turned out the Bulldogs’ “Hurry Up Defense” was the more prepared unit, not allowing a play over 20 yards until less than 5 minutes remained, when the game had already been decided.

Commentators typically don’t recognize defensive genius, however, and so the coaching efforts of Schumann, Muschamp and Smart was not acknowledged to the extent it should have been.

TV analysts, like fans, prefer to watch the ball and talk about quarterbacks.

But those close to the Georgia football program understand the defense has been what has put the Bulldogs’ program over the top the past two seasons with its star power and multiplicity.

Schumann revealed how hard Georgia football works on its ability to match up with so many different types of offenses each season.

“I always compare it to being in the kitchen as a chef, right?” Schumann said earlier this week.

“If you go in there and you have a fully-stocked pantry, fully-stocked fridge, you have all your seasonings and spices, you can make about whatever dish you want depending on who you’re cooking for, right?

“So each offense that you play, hey, you need to cook a little different.”

The Bulldogs barbecued the likes of Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and TCU last season.

Other times with the offense struggling, the defense found its bearings in fourth-quarterback comebacks against Missouri and Ohio State, limiting those teams to a field goal apiece in the final 15 minutes of those contests.

It has been Schumann on the headset barking out the defensive alignments, coming up with the right calls at the right moments to keep Georgia dialed in.

The Bulldogs’ defense is once again expected to be elite, even after losing five NFL first-round picks off its defensive fronts of the past two seasons.

A shot at history will be on the line this season, but just like his mentor and the UGA head coach, Schumann will insist the focus stay on how the defensive players perform in the Saturday scrimmage.

“The thing about a standard is, once you set it, you have to uphold it every single day,” Schumann said. “When we go out to practice today, we’re not worried about the results that are going to come when we play our opponents this fall. We’re worried about how we can uphold the standard today.

“We constantly measure things to hold guys accountable: our results as a team defense in the prior day’s practice, we show it to them.”

