Indeed, Schumann might not need to take a head coaching job at a smaller school to prove anything to anybody before landing a job leading a contender.

For now, Schumann remains hard at work as an assistant coach and coordinator, teaching and motivating some of the most elite talent in the nation, more future NFL starters and stars in the making under his watch in Athens.

As much as it’s about front-line players — inside linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon have the look of early picks in the 2023 NFL Draft — Schumann also takes great care to develop depth.

“We want to find out how much each guy in the defense can do right now,” Schumann said, “and so we’re challenging them day to day.”

The working knowledge of defense will be put to the test in Scrimmage One on Saturday with two of the most noted defensive minds in college football — Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp — working with Schumann.

Georgia has a proven system of developing players at multiple positions, in the interest of the player as well as the team.