ATHENS — Sure as the sun coming up, Georgia’s NFL talent emerges each season.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have three of the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft and another sure-fire first-round pick for what will be a 10th consecutive year in the form of linebacker Chris Cole.

Cole is ranked as the sixth-best player in the upcoming NFL Draft by ESPN expert Jordan Reid and Mel Kiper Jr. has Cole rated No. 8 overall on his updated “Big Board” NFL Draft projections.

Kiper notes that, “Cole is all over the field every Saturday. He’s 235 pounds but looks like a safety at the second level. Cole is quick to diagnose thanks to his football IQ and then flies to the ball, especially in lateral pursuit. He is going to be a combine standout with that tremendous speed.”

Cole’s versatility as an inside or outside linebacker adds great value, as he can play the run or rush the passer of the edge effectively.

Georgia doesn’t have another player inside of Kiper’s Top 25 Big Board list, but he does rank Nate Frazier No. 4 among his tailbacks, Ellis Robinson IV fourth among the cornerbacks and KJ Bolden second among the safeties.

Reid is a bit more bullish on the Bulldogs, it seems, with Cole his sixth-highest rated player overall, even as his assessment is a bit more critical.

“Cole is an easy moving, urgent defender from the second level, (and) he has excellent lateral agility and pursuit speed to close on ball carriers in a hurry,” Reid writes.

“But his ability to read and react to run concepts is still a work in progress, as his eyes can get fixated in the wrong spots. And he can be slow at recognizing concepts in zone coverage, leading to easy catches in his area.”

Reid is much higher on Robinson than Kiper, as his assessment would indicate.

“Robinson is an ultra-athletic cornerback whose quick feet and sudden change of direction helps him stay connected in man coverage,” Reid writes. “But there are times when Robinson gives up big gains because his technique tends to be abandoned. His best reps come in zone coverage, where he has a great feel for concepts unfolding.

“Robinson has excellent awareness with attacking the ball in flight, and he has a linebacker-like appetite for contact in run support.”

Bolden is Reid’s top-ranked safety and No. 31 overall player, and he has Frazier listed as his No. 5 tailback and Peyton Woodring as his No. 3 kicker.

Other Georgia players not listed by Reid or Kiper who could emerge as second-day (second- third-round) 2027 NFL Draft picks include:

• QB Gunner Stockton

• LB Raylen Wilson

• OT Earnest Greene lll

• OC Drew Bobo

• TE Lawson Luckie