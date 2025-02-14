Georgia has made a staff move, with the Bulldogs hiring Andrew Thacker as the team’s nickel coach. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Thacker’s X bio notes that he is Georgia’s “Nickel/Stars coach”.

Thacker joined the Georgia program last year, serving as an analyst. Prior to that, he had was the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. Thacker is from the state of Georgia, as he was born in Cartersville, Ga., and played collegiately at Furman.

Georgia has made no formal announcement on the hire, but head coach Kirby Smart did speak glowingly of Thacker back in November.

"Yeah, he does a great job. He’s got a lot of energy, enthusiasm,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Thacker prior to the team’s game against Georgia Tech. “Defensively, he’s been great for our defense in terms of energy, excitement. Players really like him. He does a great job of knowing his role, of defining his role, and being very helpful, and he’s been a big asset for us.”

Georgia already has 10 on-field coaches, meaning that in the event Thacker steps into an on-field role, the Bulldogs would have to make a corresponding change to their staff. Georgia had Travaris Robinson work as the team’s safeties/co-defensive coordinator last season and Donte Williams work as the team’s cornerbacks coach. Both were hired following the 2023 season.

Smart also works with Georgia’s defensive backs during practice, taking a very hands-on approach. Georgia also had former defensive coordinator Will Muschamp working as an analyst last season with the Bulldogs.

Joenel Aguero and Malaki Starks both primarily played the star role in Georgia’s defense last season. Starks is off to the NFL, while Aguero will be back with the team in 2025.