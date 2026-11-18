Georgia held on to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings as expected on Tuesday night on the heels of its 48-21 win over Missouri.

Utah (10-0) came in at No. 2 with Alabama (8-2) at No. 3, UCLA (10-0) at No. 4 and Texas (8-2) at No. 5 with two weekends left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) can clinch a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play in the SEC Championship Game with a win at No. 21 South Carolina (6-4, 4-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

UGA has already played once in “The Benz,” this season, topping Florida 27-8 on Oct. 31 in a matchup moved from Jacksonville because of ongoing renovation at the traditional rivalry game’s stadium.

It has been one step at a time for Kirby Smart and his players this season with no one in the locker room looking past the next Saturday.

But it’s a safe bet the Georgia head coach and his staff know somewhere in the back of their minds the possibility of playing in Atlanta in the CFP Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Quarterfinal on Friday, January 1, could happen.

The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and are 8-1 in the state-of-the-art Atlanta venue dating back to the start of the 2022 season.

The Scenario

Peach Bowl Inc. president and CEO David Epps explained why it’s possible — and perhaps even likely — that the Bulldogs will be playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium twice more this season.

“The scenario for Georgia if they finish as the No. 1 seed, they get to pick their CFP semifinal first, between the Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl, and then they get to pick their quarterfinal location,” Epps told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“They (CFP) are allowing the teams to have input into where their postseason path will take them.”

Epps concluded that for Georgia, “it seems like it would be hard to make a decision to choose any quarterfinal but Atlanta, because the next closest is the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.”

In addition to the Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl, the other CFP Quarterfinal sites this season are the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Bulldogs most recent college playoff game in Atlanta was their thrilling 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the 2022 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal.

Hot Tickets

Epps said that for this year’s CFP Peach Bowl Quarterfinal, each participating team will have a 10,000-ticket allotment.

There are, however, tickets currently on sale for the game outside of the allotment that fans can purchase.

“We’re down to 1,700 tickets available outside of the two team allotments the schools will sell,” Epps said on Tuesday. “As of now, we have upper deck, lower deck and club level — a nice smattering.”

Epps said demand typically runs high when Georgia or Alabama are playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“If you have priority to buy tickets through the school, you’re probably in good shape,” Epps said, referring to how schools prioritize ticket purchases through their respective alumni and donor bases.

“But if you’re not, it may be worth considering purchasing tickets now.”

CFP Projections

If the season were to end today, based on the CFP rankings released on Tuesday night, Georgia would play the winner of the first-round game between No. 8 seed Indiana and No. 9 seed Tennessee.

Epps noted this is the first year the playoffs don’t have tie-ins with the New Year’s Six Bowls that host the games.

That’s why if Georgia is the No. 1-ranked team — and thus, No. 1 seed — it would be able to choose whether it wanted to play in the CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal or the CFP Sugar Bowl Semifinal.

The UGA campus is about 690 miles from Miami Gardens, where the Orange Bowl is played, and 542 miles from New Orleans, the site of the Sugar Bowl,

But distance might not be the only factor for Georgia should it be in position to choose which semifinal bracket it would want to be placed in.

Orange or Sugar?

“I could see a scenario where Kirby looks at the Sugar and Orange and determines the ease of logistics,” Epps said. “But he might also consider who else would be in the bracket, for example, if Miami could end up in the Orange Bowl bracket.”

To Epps’ point, the Hurricanes and UCLA are two of the teams projected in the most recent 12-team CFP field based on Tuesday night’s rankings that could end up playing quarterfinal or semifinal games in their home stadiums.

It’s safe to assume Smart has not put any thought into Georgia’s potential CFP path, but it’s also safe to assume there are people assigned within his football program to scout out such things.

UGA has won its two trips to the Orange Bowl in the Kirby Smart-coaching era, beating Florida State 63-3 in the 2023 game at Hard Rock Stadium and topping Michigan 34-11 in the 2021 CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal.

The Bulldogs have lost in their past two trips to the Sugar Bowl, and are 1-3 in postseason games at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome in the Smart era.

Here’s how the CFP 12-team field would look if season ended today:

First round

(Dec. 18-19, at campus locations)

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Notre Dame

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Tennessee

Quarterfinals

(Projecting Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl

No. 4 UCLA vs. winner Boise State at Texas

Jan. 1 Cotton Bowl

No. 3 Alabama vs. winner Wake Forest at Notre Dame

Jan. 1 Rose Bowl

No. 2 Utah vs. winner BYU at Miami

Jan. 1 Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia vs. winner Tennessee at Indiana

Semifinals

Jan. 14 Orange Bowl

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner

Jan. 15 Sugar Bowl

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner

CFP championship game

(Jan. 25, Las Vegas)