ATHENS — It was a Clean Old Fashioned Hate rivalry game Georgia and its fans will want to remember — and Georgia Tech will be eager to forget.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-1) scored a 63-0 win over the Yellow Jackets (3-9) that stands as the largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry.

It was also the largest margin of victory by an SEC team over an ACC team in the history of games between the two conferences’ schools, breaking the mark Georgia set with its 63-3 win over Florida State in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

Coach Kirby Smart’s previous most-lopsided win against any team was previously the 62-0 win over Vanderbilt in 2021, the season after the Commodores canceled a game in Athens, preventing Georgia from honoring outgoing players with a Senior Day ceremony.

It was Georgia’s ninth-straight win in the rivalry series, the longest by either team in a series that dates back to 1893.

Smart said his team’s effort was all about honoring the outgoing seniors.

“I really wanted them to go out on top and have the kind of game thy wanted to have,” Smart said during his radio interview when asked about his outgoing senior class. “It was good to see the guys go out and have a good appetite for intensity in the second half.”

The Bulldogs finished with 600 yards of total offense to the Yellow Jackets’ 162 as they looked to carry momentum into their upcoming SEC Championship Game against Texas at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia has won five consecutive games since suffering an upset loss to Auburn, outscoring opponents 214-42 in the current win streak.

Georgia Tech, playing with third-string quarterback Graham Knowles making his first career start, didn’t cross the 50-yard line until tailback Justice Haynes’ 4-yard carry with 28 seconds left.

Smart pulled all position starters for the final 27 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game, per the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network, after Gunner Stockton led the team on a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive the opening series of the second half.

Stockton accounted for five touchdowns before exiting, completing 20 of 26 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns and carrying for a 22-yard touchdown.

Back-up quarterback Ryan Puglisi made the most of his opportunity, completing 10 of 11 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia spread the ball around throughout the afternoon.

• Fifteen different players caught at least one pass for the Bulldogs, led by Talyn Taylor’s four catches for 66 yards an a touchdown,

• Eight different players carried the football, with Bo Walker’s 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown leading the way,

• Eight different players scored touchdowns, with Craig Dandridge the only player to score two in the game

• Twenty-four different players made a tackle. Rasean Dinkins, Elijah Griffin and Terrence Penick — all former Georgia High School players — led the way with four tackles each.

Kicker Peyton Woodring broke and then set a new NCAA record for most consecutive extra points made (238) before Smart removed him from the action to allow back-up kicker Harrah Zureikat to convert the final extra point.

“We got to play a lot of players,” Smart said, “that was very beneficial.”