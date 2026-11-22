COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kirby Smart wanted no part in looking ahead to the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night, even if the oddsmakers suggest Georgia a safe bet.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs opened as a 35.5-point favorite over rival Georgia Tech in the teams’ 3:30 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

“Yeah, I’m really proud of (clinching the SEC Championship Gam), but I’m also going to share and talk about Georgia Tech because that’s who we play next,” said Smart, wary of the focus and effort the Yellow Jackets put into the UGA rivalry.

“It’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week.”

Smart surely remembers the last time Georgia Tech played between the hedges at Sanford Stadium, and how his team had to scramble just to send the game into overtime.

Georgia Tech will bring a 3-8 record into this season’s edition of the “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry, but Coach Brent Key and his players make no secret of the priority they place on the UGA rivalry.

The Yellow Jackets actually have a year-around countdown clock to the rivalry game with the Bulldogs, according to linebacker Kyle Efford.

“We have one (clock) going. As soon as you walk-in, it’s on the right. The older guys know what’s going on with that,” Efford told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at ACC Media Days in July. “It’s been up since that 8 OT game.”

The 2024 showdown between Georgia Tech and Georgia stands as a classic, as both teams poured their hearts out on the field before the Bulldogs finally prevailed, 44-42, in the eighth overtime.

Even with the Yellow Jackets recent struggles — they’ve lost five of six including a 50-29 home game to No. 11 Wake Forest on Saturday — the size of the betting line spread is somewhat surprising.

After all, Georgia Tech won at Clemson 20-6 just two weeks ago and have played the Bulldogs within single digits each of the past three seasons.

Here’s a look at the betting lines for the games involving SEC teams this week:

Georgia Tech at Georgia -35.5

Mississippi State at Ole Miss -20.5

Florida -5.5 at Florida State

Texas -10.5 at Texas A&M

Oklahoma at Missouri -1.5

Louisville -1.5 at Kentucky

LSU -13.5 at Arkansas

South Carolina -4.5 at Clemson

Auburn at Alabama -16.5

Tennessee -12.5 at Vanderbilt