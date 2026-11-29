ATHENS — This time around, Georgia is favored to beat Texas in the SEC Championship Game.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 3-ranked Longhorns, two of the hottest teams in the nation the second half of the season, will collide in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Georgia (11-1) is a whopping 9.5-point favorite to defeat Texas (10-2) in the 4 p.m. game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It’s the fourth meeting between the Longhorns and Bulldogs in the past three seasons, including the previous time the teams met in the SEC Championship Game in 2024 when Texas was a 2.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs, who have won all three meetings since the Longhorns joined the SEC, beat Texas as a 4.5-point underdog in Austin in 2024 (30-15), and as a 4.5-point favorite in Athens last season (35-10).

These 2026 Longhorns have the longest active win streak in the SEC at six games after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason and have the highest estimated roster payroll in the league, per a report in The Athletic.

The Bulldogs, however, have won five games in a row, outscoring opponents 214-42 including Saturday night’s 63-0 win over Georgia Tech.

Here’s a look at the betting lines for all of the upcoming conference championship games, per the FanDuel Sports Book:

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Conference USA Championship Game

Liberty -13.5 vs. Jacksonville State

Sun Belt Conference Championship Game

Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

Big 12 Championship Game

Utah -2.5 over Texas Tech

Pac-12 Championship Game

Boise State -16.5 vs. San Diego State

Mountain West Championship Game

New Mexico -6.5 vs. North Dakota State

SATURDAY’S GAMES

ACC Championship Game

Miami -3.5 over Wake Forest

MAC Championship Game

Toledo -7.5 over Buffalo

SEC Championship Game

Georgia -9.5 over Texas

Big Ten Championship Game

Indiana -13.5 over UCLA

American Championship Game

UTSA -7.5 over North Texas