Georgia’s Jordan Davis historic sweep, wins Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award

Meet Jordan Davis, the imposing lineman in the middle of the Bulldogs' front seven
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis won the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in the nation and the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player on Thursday night.

It was a historic achievement for Davis, who becomes the first SEC player in history to win both the Outland Trophy and the Bednarik Award in the same season. Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh (2009) and Pitt’s Aaron Donald (2013) are the only other players to record the feat.

Davis was the only defensive player who was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, and he becomes the second Bulldogs’ player to win the covered award, joining Bill Stanfill (1968).

Davis is also the second Georgia player to win the Bednarik, joining College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack (2004).

