Georgia shares inside look at quarterback JT Daniels: Soccer and superstition talk

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels speaks the SEC’s version of the language of love when he opens up on his football philosophies and breaks down the Bulldogs’ attack. No doubt, Daniels’ football acumen is his strength, and his chalk talks leave former players like Robert Griffin lll and Cole Cubelic raving about his IQ.

RELATED: JT Daniels shares fascinating football philosophy But when the University of Georgia’s John Frierson was allowed an extended interview with Daniels — the public media asks questions in order in machine gun-like fashion not conducive to profile pieces — more Daniels’ personality was revealed. Superstitions? Daniels said he used to have them, but they were all disproven when he was a freshman playing for a struggling USC program. “I used to be (superstitious) growing up, I always had superstitions,” said Daniels, who grew up in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. “I really don’t know what it is that got me completely out of it. “It was probably that we weren’t very good my freshman year in college (at USC) and I did the same superstitions that I always had, so clearly they didn’t work or mean anything.” It didn’t help the Trojans had center issues and a porous offensive line.

Favorite sport to watch? Nope, it’s not football. At least, not the American version. Daniels said he can’t remember the last time he watched an entire football game. “I watch soccer and basketball,” Daniels revealed. “Soccer’s my favorite sport and basketball’s up there.” When Daniels does watch football it’s more about breakdowns and highlights from the NFL. “I really don’t what it is,” Daniels said, “but I will watch soccer before I watch football, 10 out of 10 days.”

Daniels did another extended interview with UGA this spring when he shared that the food he missed most from California was Hawaiian barbecue. “I haven’t found any Hawaiian barbecue places around here and it’s so good,” Daniels said last April. “Those are really my favorite foods, sushi and Hawaiian barbecue -- it’s barbecued beef, mac salad, cabbage, chicken katsu — it’s all so good.’ Who knows? Maybe Daniels can convince Zaxby’s, with whom he has a NIL deal, to try a version of Hawaiian barbecue using chicken.

UGA News