Kirby Smart updates Kearis Jackson surgery, Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens recoveries

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart updated the team’s injury status during his appearance at the Wynfrey Hotel on Tuesday at the SEC Media Days kickoff event.

HOOVER, Ala. — Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson underwent an offseason procedure on his knee but is expected to be ready for the start of fall camp.

The receiver position, with George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock not cleared for action, has been particularly hard hit, Smart said.

“Kearis had a little knee procedure, clean-up, but he’s coming back now and will work out an do everything, and we expect him to be back in fall camp,” Smart said. “He’s had about four or five weeks in the summer he’s been out.”

Smart said Blaylock, who suffered a torn ACL last August, continues to work his way back.

“Dom is not completely cleared yet,” Smart said, “he’s been able to do a lot of receiver drill work, but he’s not cleared yet for contract.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a sprained ankle during summer workouts, Smart said, but nothing that will sideline him.

Pickens, who suffered a torn ACL in March, continues to work hard with hopes of being able to play later in the 2021 season.