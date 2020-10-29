Georgia-Kentucky: Game Time, TV Channel, odds, how to watch online, for Week 9 game

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs return to the field to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will air on the SEC Network and start at 12 p.m. ET. Below you can find out more information on the Week 9 game.

Both teams enter the game coming off a loss. The Bulldogs lost 41-24 to Alabama on Oct. 17, while Kentucky lost on the road to Missouri last weekend. Georgia has won 10 straight games against the Wildcats and Mark Stoops has failed to beat Kirby Smart since the latter took over in 2016.

Many eyes will be on the quarterbacks for both teams. Kentucky will be starting Joey Gatewood due to an injury to Terry Wilson. Gatewood transferred from Auburn and was granted eligibility for this season. Georgia meanwhile is expected to start Stetson Bennett IV, though many fans and media types would like to see JT Daniels play.

Georgia beat Kentucky 34-17 the last time it visited Kentucky in 2018.

Georgia-Kentucky: Game time

The Georgia football-Kentucky game time is set 12:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia-Kentucky: TV channel

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia-Kentucky: How to watch online

You can watch the Georgia football-Kentucky game using on the WatchESPN app. You must have a subscription to watch.

Georgia-Kentucky: Odds

Vegasinsider.com has Georgia as a 17-point favorite against the Kentucky Wildcats. The over/under in the game is 42.5. Georgia is 3-1 against the spread this season.

Georgia-Kentucky: Radio

Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-Kentucky game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky

On both of Kentucky’s quarterbacks [Terry Wilson Jr. and Joey Gatewood] and their similarities and differences…

“Well, it’s hard to tell from the body of work you have on [Joey] Gatewood, you have to go back to his history in high school and at Auburn. He’s obviously a little bigger, more of a physical presence—probably more of an inside runner than Terry [Wilson Jr.], who can run inside but has a little more speed on the perimeter. It’s horizontal versus vertical runners. Terry has come a long way since he first was playing quarterback for them. Sitting back and watching things with perspective, being injured, has allowed him to get a little better. With Gatewood you don’t really know. You don’t have a lot of body of work to see. It’s just seeing the athleticism he had at Auburn and the packages they ran. In the limited reps he’s taken this year at Kentucky, I think he’s done a really nice job.”

On whether he feels he can be extra aggressive with his front seven against Kentucky…

“I definitely think that you have to stop the run when you play Kentucky, first and foremost. I’m sure they’re over there searching for ways to increase the passing game and do a good job, because they can’t be one-dimensional. They know that. They’ve got good football coaches. They’re looking for things that complement what they do, and they’ve been successful doing it. They weren’t successful in their last game doing it, but they’ve been successful before. They had great success two years ago against us throwing the ball, especially late in the game, and it was with [Kentucky quarterback] Terry Wilson. So, with us, we’ve got to worry about us. We’ve got to go out and play a good football game. We’ve got to out-execute them. We’ve got to have our guys mentally and physically ready to play, because I know the coaches on Kentucky’s staff. They do a really good job, and they’ll have their team ready to play.”

On the Georgia quarterback battle…

“We are always evaluating guys. It doesn’t change. You guys can keep asking the questions, but we are always evaluating guys at quarterback, and they are always trying to get better, grow their game. Stetson is still repping with the ones, taking reps. We got other guys reps and that’s what you try to do in an off week. You try to grow your team and get them better. But at the same time, we are trying to create continuity and get better as a team and a unit. You don’t base your season on one game, you base your season on what gives you the best chance to get better, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to look at it as, ‘What are we trying to do to get our team from point A to point B?’ That’s growth. That’s competition. Every position has that. It doesn’t change at quarterback. It’s what you need to get better and what we are going to continue to do this week.”

