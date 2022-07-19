Kirby Smart clarifies resignation comment, but his Georgia contract extension unfinished

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart is a national championship coach and a recruiting machine, but he’s also human, to the extent the challenges of work/life balance affect him like anyone else. Smart, speaking at the Texas High School Coaches Association on Tuesday, indicated there was a time it felt like his job was getting the best of him.

“For instance, this summer, in June, we had official visits on Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Smart said, per a FootballScoop.com story. “I told the staff, ‘We’re going to take every Monday off, because we’re working every Friday, Saturday, Sunday.’ “So last June (2021) — the coming out of COVID June — I was ready to step down and resign. I was done.” To be clear, Smart clarified with DawgNation on Tuesday that his comments were not meant to be taken literally, so much as within the context of the workplace balance question. Georgia fans can be excused if they are a little jumpy, as Smart has yet to sign a contract extension that UGA president Jere Morehead said would be completed by the third week in June. Smart is believed to be in line for a raise that could earn him $11 million a year and stretch out over the next 10 years. Smart, who leads all active SEC coaches with a .815 win percentage, delivered the Bulldogs’ first national championship in 41 years last season and has had the program ranked in the Top 7 the past five years.

That level of success is unprecedented at Georgia, but as Smart revealed to the Texas high school coaches, it’s a direct byproduct of hard work. “We had kids every day from June 1- June 28, we had caravans showing up from the Atlanta airport at midnight,” Smart said. “They wanted to go in our indoor and workout at midnight because they had to go to another school at 7 am in the morning and another school at 10 in the evening and they were trying to make the stops.” Smart, ultra-competitive as ever, pushed himself to his limits to make the most of the opportunities. “If we weren’t there at midnight, we weren’t going to see them, so what are you going to do, say no?” Smart said. “Those kids are flying from Washington and California. Nah, we were there. And it drove our staff crazy.” Indeed, Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke resigned after the Bulldogs’ won the national championship, citing the desire to spend more time with his family. Smart has warned of good coaches leaving the profession before on account of the work/life challenges that have become inherent in the profession.

Coaches are not only spending time recruiting new players, but they must now also work to maintain the players already on the roster after one-time transfer legislation was passed last summer. To boot, UGA administration has put Smart at a disadvantage with Georgia playing its designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville every other season, giving him one less opportunity every other year than other SEC programs to host the top players in the nation in their home state. Smart has expressed his feelings on the disadvantage he and his staff are art before. All I ever say is that the home atmosphere we have is incredible, and the ability to bring recruits in is big,” Smart said last October on a Zoom call, asked his thoughts on the Georgia-Florida game being played in Jacksonville. “I stand by the fact that we miss opportunities and everyone else in the country doesn’t.” More recently, Tennessee head coach and Georgia defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt recently put the Jacksonville issue into perspective.

This could be the final season UGA plays its designated home game with Florida away from Sanford Stadium if the contract is not extended. WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt clears the air with Georgia, puts Kirby Smart success into context “I do know that just from a recruiting standpoint if I’m one of the top players in the country …. (Florida) is going to be a game that’s going to draw some of the best players in the country,” Pruitt said of the Georgia-Florida rivalry. “That (Florida game) may be the only time that maybe if it’s a Georgia home game that they possibly could get one of the best players in the country on their campus to see what a game-day atmosphere is in Athens.” RELATED: Details of Georgia-Florida game, how scheduling and money affect future

UGA News