By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
3 Georgia players arrive at Senior Bowl, 4 others primed for East-West …
Georgia football will produce another rich NFL draft class, with as many as three Bulldogs picked in the first round.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football projected offensive depth chart, starters for 2026 season
ATHENS – With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.
Connor Riley
Mike Macdonald leads Seattle over Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Mike Macdonald is taking Seattle back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 10 years, in only his second year as the Seahawks head coach.
Mike Griffith
How Georgia grad Mike Macdonald launched from Athens to NFL coaching …
ATHENS — Mike Macdonald is taking a businesslike approach to Seattle’s NFC championship game showdown Sunday with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
Mike Griffith
Former Georgia OL Jamal Meriweather announces transfer destination
Another former Georgia Bulldog has made his way down to Miami, as offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather will play for the Hurricanes next season.
Connor Riley
