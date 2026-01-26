clock icon
1 minute ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
3 Georgia players arrive at Senior Bowl, 4 others primed for East-West …
Georgia football will produce another rich NFL draft class, with as many as three Bulldogs picked in the first round.
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
Georgia football projected offensive depth chart, starters for 2026 season
ATHENS – With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.
Connor Riley
11 hours ago
Mike Macdonald leads Seattle over Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Mike Macdonald is taking Seattle back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 10 years, in only his second year as the Seahawks head coach.
Mike Griffith
January 25, 2026
How Georgia grad Mike Macdonald launched from Athens to NFL coaching …
ATHENS — Mike Macdonald is taking a businesslike approach to Seattle’s NFC championship game showdown Sunday with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
Mike Griffith
January 23, 2026
Former Georgia OL Jamal Meriweather announces transfer destination
Another former Georgia Bulldog has made his way down to Miami, as offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather will play for the Hurricanes next season.
Connor Riley
