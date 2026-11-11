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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 minute ago
Unlike 2024, Georgia knows what it’s going up against in Austin Simmons …
ATHENS — Georgia exorcised a lot demons when it went on the road to beat Ole Miss last week.
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What needs to happen for Georgia to clinch a spot in the SEC championship …
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Most of the college football world was shocked to see Georgia secure the commitment of 5-star offensive lineman Mark Matthews.
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