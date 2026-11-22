COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia was in a celebratory mood on Saturday night.

Just not for why you might think.

Yes, the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 34-6 to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game. It’s the sixth consecutive trip to Atlanta for the Bulldogs.

Georgia is the first, and thus last, school to accomplish such a feat.

“It’s great,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s something we can look back on in a long time, but it’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week.”

Next week, Georgia faces Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 on the season and lost their top two quarterbacks in a 50-29 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.

That future game prevents Georgia from fully soaking the specialness of its latest road conquest.

But with a perfect 4-0 road record this season, Smart did reflect on why this Georgia team has played so well all season long.

Whether it’s in Athens or under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium.

“What allows you to do that is the line of scrimmage,” Smart said. “If you have no line of scrimmage and you go on the road, you can hang it up because it’s gonna be loud, you’re gonna be in third and long, and you’re not gonna do well cuz it’s loud everywhere and everybody’s got good players. So our run game travels and our run stop game travels.”

Georgia players took a tone similar to that of Smart.

The SEC championship game awaits, but so to does Georgia Tech and thus humility.

“When that time happens for the SEC championship, we’ll be ready,” linebacker Chris Cole said.

Ironically, the player who best explained why Georgia is back in the SEC championship game is someone who will be playing in their first.

Khalil Barnes transferred in from Clemson this offseason. While the Tigers have spun their wheels to a 7-4 record, Barnes has been a key piece of Georgia’s 10-1 squad.

He came down with his first interception as a Georgia Bulldog on Saturday, snuffing out South Carolina’s last best chance at scoring on the night.

It was a long time coming for Barnes, who earlier this year wondered if his lack of interceptions was because his hands were shrinking.

But all that work that led to that special moment came during the long offseason for Georgia.

“Like this is football 24/7 around here,” Barnes said. “The offseason, the training schedule, the way we attack fall camp, the way we attack Monday through Thursday, even a Friday walk-through. Like it’s different. And when you do things, I think early in the season when everybody feels good, it’s kind of hard to see the separation. But when you get later in the year, you can really tell who’s been in that grind, who’s been in that fire.”

Georgia is the only SEC team to lose just one conference game this year. Despite an expanded SEC slate, the Bulldogs once again handled it better than anybody.

Georgia made the last three SEC championship games in the divisional format. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, divisions went away yet Georgia’s dominance remained. The Bulldogs have now made the final three conference championship games when divisions weren’t a part of the pathway.

At some point nostalgia will kick in for Georgia when it comes to making and playing in the SEC championship game.

Standing outside the Georgia locker room on Saturday night, it was clear the time is not now.

There’s still more work to be done. That razor-sharp focus is why Georgia finds itself with another date in Atlanta.

And also what has made them the unquestioned best team in the country this season.

“I don’t measure games a lot of times, I measure the way we practice,” Smart said. “And if you do that right, it takes care of the other. And I was worried this week. I was like, OK, they’re coming off another emotional win at home. We gotta go on the road again. What are they gonna practice like? And I think playing Sandstorm at practice every day, they were fired up. I mean, they were jumping up and down, and they really enjoyed it.”