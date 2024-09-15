LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia was already short-staffed on the defensive line. Then just before halftime, it saw defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins exited the game with an injury.

The trainers were looking at his right knee while he was down on the field. The injury occurred with 0:24 remaining in the second quarter.

Ingram-Dawkins has had a productive prior to the injury, as he had a sack of Brock Vandagriff. With Ingram-Dawkins out, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye came into the game and will see an uptick in playing time.

Georgia is already without Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall and Warren Brinson on the defensive line, as all three were ruled out with injury prior to the game. Georgia did see Xzavier McLeod make his season debut, after missing the first two games of the season.

The Bulldogs saw starting right guard Tate Ratledge exit the game with a knee and ankle injury in the second quarter. He has been ruled out for the game.

Georgia is tied with Kentucky 3-3 with 0:15 remaining in the second quarter.